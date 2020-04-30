Is America exiting the ‘narrow corridor’? My long-read Q&A with James Robinson

Articles

Why are some countries prosperous and free, while others still struggle to escape poverty? How should we understand the institutional differences between the United States, Sweden, or China? On this week’s episode of Political Economy, James Robinson explains his and Daron Acemoglu’s theory of the “narrow corridor”, in which nations become free and prosperous through the competition of equally strong state and societal institutions.

James is the Richard L. Pearson Professor of Global Conflict Studies and University Professor at the University of Chicago’s Harris School of Public Policy. He and Daron Acemoglu are the co-authors of 2012’s Why Nations Fail: The Origins of Power, Prosperity, and Poverty and their 2019 follow-up, The Narrow Corridor: States, Societies, and the Fate of Liberty.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: Now, the “narrow corridor” of the book’s title — and I hope I’m describing it right — is a pathway between a tyrannical, strong-state society and an anarchic, weak-state society. And it’s both a process and a struggle.

As you and Daron write, a civilization travels through this corridor when both the state and society increase in capacity, which then allows each to get more powerful and provide benefits while keeping the other in check. So it’s kind of a struggle. And the result is what we have now in many countries: liberal democratic democracies.

Is this corridor getting narrower or harder to travel through, or even collapsing? It seems like there’s some trouble with the corridor.

Robinson: Yeah, I think you defined the corridor exactly right. But I think the big picture, over the last 50 or 100 years, is that the corridor is getting wider. We point to many things about the modern world, which make it easier to get into the corridor if you’re Yemen or someplace outside the corridor.

But I do think we also emphasize a lot of major shocks and crises in history that certainly posed challenges to remaining in the corridor. And they can intensify mechanisms which keep you out of the corridor.

Because it seems to me there’s been an assumption that there’s an extra momentum in liberal democratic capitalist countries. They are always going forward, there will always be more participants, and they’re all going towards some brighter, more prosperous, freer future. And you said that may well describe the thrust of history over the past 50 to 100 years.

But, as I mentioned, it seems of late this has not been working as well and people are doubting whether being in that corridor brings the benefits that have been promised.

Yeah, the book is really about these long-run dynamics. We’re trying to explain these historical divergencies between the institutions of different parts of the world, and why is it that Western Europe and North America look so different from China or Sub-Saharan Africa or Latin America. And I think that very long-run dynamics are very much the focus.

But we also try to point out that there are many forces that can throw you out of the corridor and that poses challenges. And what I find interesting as a social scientist is if you look at European history, that’s definitely there. But then once you’re in the corridor, there is this ability to kind of reconstruct society in the corridor. The problem is that the episodes where you’re outside the corridor can have enormous consequences for human welfare. I do think that a lot of challenges we’re seeing today are forces that you have seen in the past as well, which have knocked societies out of the corridor.

So you mentioned Europe. Is that when it first emerged, and if so, why?

Our way of thinking about this is that to get into the corridor, you have to have this balance, as you were saying. And that is very difficult to attain. Maybe it can be organized in some kind of constitutional moment, but I think that, for the societies we look at historically, it’s actually a really fortuitous set of events.

Via Twenty20

In the case of Western Europe, we really point to this period at the collapse of the Western Roman Empire, where you get this merger of late Roman state institutions with this very participatory nature of Germanic tribes. This merger comes together in a state which is both functional and accountable. It doesn’t look like a modern democracy, and what we would call liberal democracy in some sense is the fruits of this very long historical evolution — it’s not something that you’d notice in 500 AD.

But that initial condition never emerged in China, for example. You’ve got a very different history, where the state was able to create this enormous dominance and despotism over society, and once that happens, it’s very difficult to get out of that situation. Whereas in Africa, the opposite happens. Power is in society and in social institutions and it becomes impossible to create states out of those structures.

I think we would like to believe that if somehow, we can create just the right institutions, that’s enough. You just need the right kind of legislature and judicial system, and that will drag a state inside that narrow corridor. But it sounds like the culture and history are equally important.

Yeah, I mean, it’d be much too simplistic to think like that, because none of us really think like that. We all understand — like de Tocqueville understood — that in the US for example, yes, we have these particular institutions, checks and balances, separation of powers, whatever. But they’re sitting in a particular society, in a particular context of social norms. And those norms and the way society operates is very important for underpinning those institutions and for making them work in the way that they do.

But in many other parts of the world, that kind of underlying social structure is just not there. The norms are not there, the forms of collective action and cooperation are not there.

So is the United States in the corridor because of the Constitution, the civil society you mentioned, or really both?

Well, I think it’s both. I would say the Constitution played an important role. But it wasn’t a coincidence that the US was able to write that Constitution and agree on it. I mean, not everybody agreed, but the majority of people agreed on those rules. That came out of a particular context and a particular evolution of a distinct type of society.

So I think it’s both things. It’s a sort of interaction — I’m not saying the Constitution didn’t have an important role to play — but it’s not a coincidence that Bolívar’s Constitution for Venezuela looked very different from the US Constitution.

How would you evaluate the state of that struggle between society and government, public and the private? How has that balance changed, and is the balance currently at an optimal place for the United States?

That’s an interesting question. I think one of the things that we would be concerned about is that the impact of globalization has created an enormous rise in inequality in the last 30 years. And I also think technology has massively increased the ability of the government to monitor people and control society and process information. And that can be used for good, but it can also be used for bad. Just look at what’s happening in China with this social credit system.

And we tend to think that people running the state, give them more information and ability to control people, that’s what they’re going to do. So society has to be very vigilant at a moment like this, where you have an explosion of technological capacity to collect information and monitor people. That to me is a very dangerous moment.

When we look at how the United States is responding to this pandemic, it seems like we need more state ability. The state either isn’t strong enough or it isn’t competent enough. And that’s why I asked the previous question—perhaps the balance is wrong? Are we in the wrong place in the corridor?

I’m not sure about that actually. I think democracy is always a mess. It’s much more messy than autocratic political systems. People ignore evidence, they ignore good advice, and there’s a lag.

But what I see at the moment is enormous energy and creativity from all over the society trying to combat this. You have this decentralized system, so there’s lots of scope for innovation at the state level in policies and strategies.

I think there’s always a lag. That’s just part of the messy thing that democracy is. Different people have different interests. But I don’t see that as necessitating… I just think it’s a very dangerous moment, because many people think in the way that you just articulated: “Oh gosh, we need much more control.”

Look at Singapore. You know, Singapore is very organized. Maybe China’s too much, but Singapore seems like a nice balance for many people of state power when clearly, it’s a far more powerful, intrusive state than we have in the United States, right?

I have two comments on that. First, Singapore is a creation of a very specific historical experience. It’s a city state on an island. It was a very developed place when it became independent. There’s a kind of ability to organize a city like that in a way that is just irrelevant for something like the United States. So the history is very different.

A woman has her hands sanitised while buying groceries amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Singapore April 23, 2020. REUTERS/Edgar Su

And there are also trade-offs. It’s much less draconian than it used to be in Singapore, but I don’t think most people in the United States want to live in a place like that. They want much more freedom, in the kind of common sense of the word. And maybe sometimes there are trade-offs to that preference. At a moment like this, maybe there is a trade-off where something like Singapore is able to deal faster with a problem like this.

But I think one of the points about our book is that, in the long run, really, there’s no trade-off under normal circumstances. Even now, you see China repressing scientific research about the causes and the nature of the virus. And I think that’s the big picture.

So if you want innovation to flourish, you want creativity to flourish, you want liberty to flourish — you can’t do that with this type of authoritarian system. Singapore is an interesting case, but it’s not representative of the world at all.

But you like the balance structure in Sweden. It sounds like you think they have a very vibrant society, but also a very strong and an efficient state, and that they seem to be doing both better than we are in the United States.

Again, there are trade-offs. I’m a big admirer of Scandinavia. I think Scandinavian societies have managed to create very high levels of welfare for the people — social insurance — without sacrificing prosperity.

But again, the US is very, very different. It’s very difficult to build the type of political coalitions that created social democracy in Sweden in the 1930s. In the United States, it’s just so much bigger and more heterogeneous. People have different ideas and different preferences. And that’s just much more difficult to pull together into some policy the way the Swedes did.

I don’t hear those caveats much when people —traditionally more on the left — have pointed to Sweden or Scandinavia or Finland and Norway. Even some people on the right are pointing to it.It seems as if they believe we can look at a country like that, with a very different history and culture, and we can cut and paste policies and insert them into the United States. That just seems too simplistic.

Yeah, I find that very unrealistic. I think one can always learn from differences and different experiences and the impacts of different policies, but I think that has to be adapted to the reality of US society.

I thought China was kind of in the corridor, maybe in the back of the corridor. Now it seems like they’re not in the corridor at all.

I think opinions differ on this. When President Bush Jr. was around, he strongly believed that the economic development in China was going to lead to opening of the political system and democratization. And so, in terms of our concepts, you’d say, yes China was moving towards the corridor.

But that’s very different from our view. I think our view — which we talk about in a lot of detail in the book — is that, actually, this modernization mechanism that people pointed to just has not operated as expected in general, and it certainly hasn’t in China.

Passengers wearing face masks ride a ferry on Yangtze River after travel restrictions to leave Wuhan, the capital of Hubei province and China’s epicentre of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, were lifted, April 8, 2020. REUTERS/Stringer

If you look at China today, and what we point out there is that there are so many continuities in Chinese history in the relationship between the state and the society and the very despotic nature of political authority. That’s the big picture.

So I agree with you. China has been moving further away from the corridor since President Xi came in, and they’re using these new technologies to create this kind of vice-like grip on society.

But the message from China is: “We’ve figured out a different way to have a long-term, sustainable, prosperous society. America does it one way, but we have figured out a different way and it involves but it involves a very smart state — a much smarter state than the Soviet Union ever had. It has some market mechanisms, accepts outside investment, and yet you can still have a very strong authoritarian state. And it works. You may not like it, but it can create a prosperous society.”

Are you confident that this is a long-term sustainable development?

No. I don’t think that’s true at all, actually. You only have to look at Chinese history to see that’s not true. Forty years — there are many societies in world history that have experienced 40 years of sustained prosperity. Argentina before WWI did even better than 40 years, and look what happened after that.

I would say China has some advantages. There’s a deep history in China going back to Confucius and even before the first imperial state of meritocracy. You know, “Promote the worthy and talented,” Confucius said.

We know that unchecked political power always ends up getting used at the expense of society and prosperity. The way that’s going to happen in China, that’s difficult to predict but I’m sure it’s going to happen. It’s always happened in Chinese history. And any attempts to change that — the attempts of Deng Xiaoping to change political institutions and create term limits, for example — have been demolished. I think this only goes one way, and that’s not the path of sustained prosperity. Quite the opposite.

So it doesn’t look like China’s entering that corridor. We had hopes for Russia, but it’s also not entering that corridor. What countries have been able to do it over the past generation or so, where they’ve moved from authoritarian to be in the corridor? Because even some that did, in Eastern Europe, it seems like they’re backsliding. What are the real success stories here of late?

Looking at the real success stories over the last 50 or 60 years, the big obvious ones are South Korea and Taiwan, and there are also smaller places that nobody talks about like Mauritius and Barbados. And going further back, you could say there’s Japan.

South Korea and Taiwan are very interesting examples, especially because they’re in this sort of Chinese cultural sphere in some sense. So they’re even more interesting to us in terms of thinking about the future of that part of the world.

Supporters of South Korean parliamentary election candidate Hwang Kyo-ahn of the main opposition United Future Party, wearing masks to prevent contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), cheer-up their campaign rally in Seoul, South Korea, April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Heo Ran

If you think that America has not reached an ideal position, and there’s more progress that can be made moving forward through that corridor, how do we do it?

No society is ideal — not the US, not Sweden, not anywhere. There are always problems to address and things that could be done better. And I think we’re all aware of that. Speaking as someone who lives in Hyde Park, just near the South Side in Chicago, I am very much aware that there are all sorts of problems within this society that need to be addressed.

So how do we do that? I think the state does need to develop more capacity to do things, but it needs to do that in a way that people can control. We need to find ways of deepening accountability. Here’s an example: gerrymandering in the US House of Representatives. There’s this absolutely shocking institution called gerrymandering everywhere, which is used to reduce accountability and representation. How about changing that as a way of trying to improve the way democracy works in the US? So I think there are many examples like that, which we could use to make institutions work better. But it’s a slow process.

I tend to compare the US to Latin American countries. 200 years ago, these societies had very complicated problems to solve in terms of governing, territory, and creating identities and functioning institutions. And the US did a heck of a better job than Columbia, Mexico, Argentina, or Brazil. Comparatively, it’s an enormous success and it’s unleashed all of this dynamism — intellectual, technological, and cultural. But yeah, there are lots of problems to solve.

And finally, one concern I have — and it was during this pandemic — again, we mentioned earlier about some people saying, “Boy, we just need a much stronger state.” Other people are saying, “No, we need to have a more closed society. We should manufacture or make everything in the United States. Whatever walls we have need to be bigger. They need to be higher. We shouldn’t let immigrants in.”

And so I am worried that we’re going to start walking backwards from that corridor. My pessimism —am I just off track here?

No, no, I think you’re exactly right. That’s a terrible idea.

I always used to say when people asked me, “What’s the fundamental advantage that the United States has over China?” And I said, “This ability to suck talent and ideas and people and creativity from all over the world.” The US is built on that, whereas most countries are so nationalistic and xenophobic, they just can’t deal with foreigners.

If the US throws that edge away, it would be a disaster. And every economist knows the enormous benefits from trade and specialization. So I think that’s the wrong reaction. Yeah, we have to think about these public health challenges and creating global responses and institutions. And we didn’t think this could happen, and now we know it can, so let’s prepare for that.

But let’s not throw the baby out with the bathwater in terms of what made this country what it is.

My guest today has been James Robinson. James, thanks for coming on the podcast.

My pleasure.

