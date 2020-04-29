We don’t need a Manhattan Project to beat COVID-19. We need something better.

Articles

Wednesday, 29 April 2020

The Trump administration is apparently organizing what Bloomberg calls a “Manhattan Project-style effort” to dramatically cut the development time of a coronavirus vaccine. As Jennifer Jacobs and Drew Armstrong report, “Operation Warp Speed” would bring together “private pharmaceutical companies, government agencies and the military to try to cut the development time for a vaccine by as much as eight months” with the goal of having 100 million doses ready by year’s end. Sure hope it’s an incredible success.

But the program wouldn’t be the only “Manhattan Project-style effort” in the works. As The Wall Street Journal reported over the weekend, a group of American scientists and billionaires are trying to fight COVID-19 by “marshaling brains and money to distill unorthodox ideas gleaned from around the globe.” Although they call themselves Scientists to Stop Covid-19, according to the WSJ, they describe their work “as a lockdown-era Manhattan Project.”

It’s understandable to analogize today’s anti-pandemic campaign as some sort of modern-day version of the World War II effort to build an atomic bomb. There are some things in common, including big collaborative research efforts dedicated to solving a massive technological problem as soon as possible. That’s probably what pops into most people’s heads when they hear the phrase “Manhattan Project.” It’s a powerful descriptor, but also a bit of a misleading one. Operation Warp Speed will need to move faster than the Manhattan Project, be more transparent, and pursue a far more diverse set of potential solutions. And the role of Washington will be less of a central planner and more of a coordinator and a bulldozer of roadblocks and bottlenecks.

Two possible actions mentioned in the Bloomberg piece are government organizing one large trial to test several vaccines at once and having the Defence Department make its animal research resources available “for pre-clinical work on vaccines.” Then there’s taxpayer dough. That’s going to be pretty important, too: “As part of the arrangement, taxpayers will shoulder much of the financial risk that vaccine candidates may fail, instead of drug companies.”

But government can do even more, such as offering an innovation prize. In a recent New York Times op-ed, Daniel Hemel and Lisa Larrimore Ouellette suggest one of $500 per vaccinated person, “which would make a Covid-19 vaccine profitable — potentially one of the most profitable drugs in history.” And that gets to the biggest difference between the 1940s effort and today’s challenge: the unstructured role of the private sector, versus government making specific demands on Corporate America as was more the case with building the bomb. As entrepreneur Balaji Srinivasan, a former general Partner at Andreessen Horowitz, recently tweeted, “The Manhattan Project for the virus is going to end up being the Palo Alto Project,” by which he meant “tech/biotech, often VC-backed at some stage. Because there is tremendous biotech innovation on the East Coast!” Innovation, we can hope, that will give us a fresh analogy for big national research efforts to solve big national problems.

