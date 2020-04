Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 29 April 2020 12:34 Hits: 6

The U.S. economy shrank by an annualized rate of 4.8 percent in the first quarter of 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic forced millions of Americans out of work and thousands of businesses across the country to shutter, according to data released...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/495196-us-economy-shrank-at-48-percent-annualized-rate-in-first-quarter-amid