Back to our national pastime: ACA lawsuits

On Monday, the Supreme Court propped up Obamacare again. The court ruled 8-1 that the federal government is obligated to pay over $12 billion in accrued “risk corridors” claims under the Tucker Act to various insurers who lost money on claims costs exceeding premiums while participating in the Affordable Care Act’s insurance exchanges from 2014 to 2016.

The insurers had been largely unsuccessful in lower courts, but the Supreme Court proved to be more receptive. Justice Sotomayor’s majority opinion concluded that Section 1342 of the ACA was a “money mandating” provision whose language overrode all subsequent annual appropriations riders passed by Congress in 2014, 2015, and 2016 that attempted to prohibit any Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) expenditures. These HHS funds would have made up the differences between what the risk corridor program took in (from more profitable insurers) and paid out (to more unprofitable ones).

The Court played a little fast and loose with its selective recap of legislative history, declaring that the program was not designed to be “budget-neutral” and that the Obama administration’s HHS and Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) were consistently committed to paying the program’s full obligations regardless of the status of congressional appropriations. The opinion also ignored the inconvenient history of the Congressional Budget Office forecasting in February 2014 that the risk corridor program would run a net “surplus” of about $8 billion, not a deficit.

In fact, HHS and CMS waffled several times on those issues in 2014 and 2015, and President Obama signed off on the three annual appropriations riders as the price of doing business with a Republican-controlled Congress. The clear congressional intent, from late 2014 through the FY 2017 budget cycle, was to cut off any additional source of funds for the program beyond the annual incoming payments from profitable insurers still participating in the ACA exchanges. The riders constituted more than just the “absence” of an appropriation — they were an effort to lock some of the funding doors available for such payments. Insurers also had more than a clue that their further participation in the exchanges after late 2014 was a riskier proposition.

Republican opponents of Obamacare fell short in failing to explicitly repeal Section 1342. Perhaps they lacked the votes to do the job fully, while taking political bows for a job done rhetorically. They may have overlooked that the time lag between the year of insurers’ participating in ACA exchange markets and the subsequent fiscal year for accounting of claims experience and risk corridor payments made the annual appropriations rider device operate somewhat retroactively. Or perhaps they were just politically hard-headed enough to recognize the riders accomplished most of their short-term job in hampering further enrollment in ACA exchanges and putting most of the remaining co-op insurance plans — highly dependent on risk corridor payments — out of their inevitable economic misery. Besides, what is another $12 billion out the door, several years later than originally scheduled, during our new era of record-shattering budget deficits?

The lone dissent in the Maine Community Health Options v. US decision, by Justice Alito, raises some thoughtful concerns about the contradictions between recent SCOTUS limitations on private rights of action and its potentially expansive go-ahead for revenue-seeking lawsuits through “shall” language extensions in the future. Moreover, the ACA’s implementation history is full of contrary examples of “shall” language becoming treated more as discretionary options in enforcement timing and interpretation.

This decision will echo soon in a related line of litigation involving delayed payment of cost-sharing reduction subsidies (CSRS) to insurers. The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit heard oral argument last January in a consolidated appeal of several lower court decisions, which almost uniformly favored insurers’ claims to the CSRS payments that were halted by the Trump administration in October 2017. The official rationale for those non-payments since then was only premised on the “absence” of a congressional appropriation, rather than any explicit non-funding rider. Some further federal government liability to make additional payments now seems clear. However, the next complication will involve damages calculations, due to offsetting insurers’ recoveries through so-called Silver Plan loading that boosted their premium tax credit payments through another federal funding spigot. Even beyond that point, further consideration of the effects of minimum loss ratio offsets may arise, with a lag, from prior years’ experience since late 2017, along with rate review updates by previously permissive state insurance regulators.

With other ACA-related cases ahead — involving short-term limited duration plans, hospital pricing transparency, employer contraceptive coverage mandates, and yet another challenge to the ACA’s overall constitutionality (but the latter’s oral argument put off until after Election Day) — it will likely to be a replay of same old ballgame, in which the judicial umpires never seem to call the ACA out.

