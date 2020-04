Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020

Simon Property Group (SPG) said it would reopen dozens of malls across the country next weekend as states begin to allow some commerce to resume during the coronavirus pandemic.A memo obtained by CNBC indicated that 49 malls owned by SPG,...

