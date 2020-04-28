5 questions for Roger Bootle on AI and the future of productivity

Articles

Can artificial intelligence reverse the trend of stagnating economic growth? Will it, as many critics fear, drive up unemployment? Roger Bootle recently explored these questions on an episode of Political Economy.

Roger is the chairman of Capital Economics, and a weekly columnist for The Daily Telegraph. He is also the author of several books — most recently, The AI Economy: Work, Wealth and Welfare in the Robot Age.

Pethokoukis: Do you think that what’s gone on in the past three months has any influence at all on our willingness to adopt digital technologies, especially AI? Does it mean that both governments and businesses will invest more in these technologies?

Bootle: I think it is giving another kick in favor of developing AI and robots. At the most basic levels, of course, if you were one of these businesses that have been closed because of your dependence on people who are either all sick or could get sick, the idea of replacing that with some form of AI or robot — that’s an awful lot more attractive.

And of course, AI can be very useful in the diagnosis and treatment of all sorts of medical cases. Before this awful virus came along, AI was making enormous strides in diagnosis and treatment of all sorts of things: cancer, heart disease, and so on. So yeah, I’m optimistic about all that.

I’m concerned that the United States has downshifted from a three percent growth economy to a two percent growth economy. What is the potential for the impact of AI on productivity growth?

One of the really encouraging things about AI is that it has the potential to raise productivity in so many service areas. Throughout the Western world, this has been a problem: So much of the economy is now in the service sector, and, historically, productivity growth has been very weak there.

As you move from a manufacturing-based economy to a service-based economy, that is a major structural factor for a significant slowdown in productivity growth. Along comes AI, and you’ve suddenly got the potential for people working in restaurants, health care, care of the elderly, education — a large series of areas that could have productivity going up dramatically.

If this technology continues to advance and we look at unemployment and labor participation rates 15 years from now, would they look comparable to what we’ve seen in the past?

Well, it’s possible that things could end up very badly and we could have high unemployment, but I don’t think that’s likely. I think we’re likely to see a repeat of what we’ve seen before since the Industrial Revolution, and so there won’t be widespread unemployment.

However, you are touching on something very important. What human beings want for their lives is a balance between work and leisure. Unemployment is one thing. That’s when we didn’t have any choice in the matter. Our employers just shut us out, fired us, and shoved us out of the door.

But there’s another thing to consider: How much do we actually want to work as opposed to enjoying leisure? I personally think one of the results of the increase in productivity that AI is going to bring is that the many of us are going to choose to have more leisure. And this will be no bad thing, in my view.

What do you think about universal basic income? Some people see it as a way of dealing with potential higher joblessness because of automation and technological change.

Well, I think if we do get substantial unemployment because of AI, it’s appropriate for the state to give some sort of relief. But I’m not persuaded by the case for universal basic income, except in the general sense that government should provide support and some sort of transition payments where whole industries or skills are made redundant.

This is a very old way of going about things, and I don’t like the idea of effectively allowing people to choose not to work, financed by other people. So I think we’ve got to look at our welfare systems very carefully, update them, and revise them for our new circumstances.

The way to get meaningful support to people who might be made unemployed by technological change is not to dish this stuff out to the low level universally, but to target particular people and groups of people who are suffering. That’s a much better or more effective way to deal with it.

What are the reasons that should get people excited about where technology is headed? What’s the good news — the positive outcome here over the next generation?

There are two aspects to the good news outcome. One is the loss of all sorts of dross jobs. Undoubtedly, unions and politicians will end up fighting to defend a lot of those jobs. But frankly, other than the obvious economic imperative, no one does want to do them. Very few people woke up in the morning desperate to go down a coalmine in the old days, and nobody is so desperate to pull a lever on a factory floor — or to add up columns of numbers and do all sorts of other basic clerical things.

I think what is going to happen is that, across a broad range of activities, the inhuman aspects of jobs are going to be done by some form of machinery, artificial intelligence, or robots. And we’re going to be left with the more human aspects of jobs, which we’re going to enjoy more.

The second bit of good news is that we are going to have the opportunity to choose a lot more leisure without giving up on our current standard of living. We still have the capacity for that standard of living to go on rising, and yet to have more leisure. I think that offers enormous potential gains to humanity.

