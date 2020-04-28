We were poorly prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. How about a coronal mass ejection?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 28 April 2020 18:06 Hits: 7

If there’s one nation that seems ready for the worst, it’s Switzerland. Nearly three decades after the end of the Cold War, the mountainous, landlocked nation (other than the inland river port of Basel on the Rhine) still maintains a vast network of nuclear shelters. It also has one of the largest strategic stockpiles in the world, with between three and six months’ worth of essential foodstuffs and goods kept in storage within the country’s borders, according to the Financial Times.

Even Switzerland, however, isn’t a perfect pandemic prepper, and it has been hit relatively hard by the coronavirus. Like a lot of other nations, it currently doesn’t have enough protective medical gear, particularly masks. As a Swiss news site reported, government health officials admitted they “had been caught napping when it came to having enough masks to go around.” Switzerland also faces a shortage of ethanol for manufacturing disinfectant, having “abandoned its emergency reserve of 10,000 tonnes of ethanol two years ago,” according to Reuters.

People queue to enter the Schilliger Garden Centre on the opening day after the Swiss government eased the lockdown during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Gland, Switzerland, April 27, 2020. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

So given Switzerland’s troubles, maybe America’s failures don’t look so egregious. Our own strategic stockpile was in less than optimal condition before COVID-19. As a USA Today fact check notes, “There is no indication that the Obama administration took significant steps to replenish the supply of N95 masks in the Strategic National Stockpile after it was depleted from repeated crises.” Then there’s the much-discussed inadequate supply of ventilators in that same stockpile. If Washington ever gets around to doing an after-action report or investigation into government’s pandemic preparation and response as we did after 9/11 and the Financial Crisis, both failures are sure to get a mention.

But we will learn our lesson, both about pandemics and other threats? Back in February, just before coronavirus started dominating the Washington policy agenda, House Democrats released a broad infrastructure plan that would establish “a strategic transformer reserve to facilitate electric grid recovery in extreme weather events.” But hurricanes are hardly the only threat. So is space weather. As Scientific American described the risk last year, “A powerful disaster-inducing geomagnetic storm is an inevitability in the near future, likely causing blackouts, satellite failures, and more.”

Scary stuff, but humans cognitively have trouble dealing with bad things that happen infrequently or are of low probability. Humans who work in government might be especially lousy at it. As George Mason University economist Alex Tabarrok said in a recent Macro Musings podcast, “There’s no interest group which is pushing for these kinds of preparations. … The political calculus is all towards the short term.” Which is funny-sad, funny-maddening given how often we hear that business short-term thinking is such a big problem facing America. But probably not as big a problem as the coronavirus pandemic or a coronal mass ejection.

The post We were poorly prepared for the coronavirus pandemic. How about a coronal mass ejection? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/we-were-poorly-prepared-for-the-coronavirus-pandemic-how-about-a-coronal-mass-ejection/