Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 13:41 Hits: 4

Stock markets rose in early trading on Monday, even as the price of oil plunged 25 percent as storage neared capacity.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up more than 100 points, or 0.5 percent, while the S&P 500 was up 23 points, or 0.8...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/494780-markets-inch-up-even-as-oil-rout-deepens