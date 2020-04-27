What are the downsides to banning Chinese science students from American universities?

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 April 2020 21:01 Hits: 7

Sen. Tom Cotton, an Arkansas Republican, doesn’t want Chinese college students studying science in America. “They don’t need to learn quantum computing,” Cotton said Sunday on Fox News. “It is a scandal to me that we have trained so many of the Chinese Communist Party’s brightest minds.”

Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) speaks after the Republican weekly policy lunch on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., June 19, 2018. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts – RC15468DDF60

This isn’t a vaporous concern. The FBI, worried about trade secrets and technology theft, has been telling colleges and universities to watch for suspicious behavior by students and researchers, with Chinese influence being the biggest worry.

But it’s a quantum leap from monitoring students and researchers to banning the ones coming from China. And we need to be really careful with fast and furious changes to America’s openness to global talent. In the new working paper “Immigration Policy Levers for US Innovation and Startups,” researchers Sari Pekkala Kerr and William Kerr find that immigrants account for about a quarter of US entrepreneurship and innovation “despite a policy environment not well suited for these purposes.” Immigration from Asia is a key driver, with Chinese and Indian ethnic inventors accounting for 22 percent of US patents in 2018 versus fewer than 3 percent in 1975.

Indeed, while America is worried about China stealing our science, China is worried about America stealing its science students. As the South China Morning Post headlined the issue late last year: “Beijing’s hopes for AI dominance may rest on how many US-educated Chinese want to return home.” And this from a new Brookings Institution analysis by Remco Zwetsloot. “Chinese officials see the United States’ continued ability to attract and retain Chinese talent as a serious impediment to their technological ambitions.” The researcher points out that Chinese students getting AI PhDs continue to remain in the US at around a 90 percent rate, with other studies finding that “many of China’s most talented researchers still prefer to remain abroad.”

But who are these students and what are their goals? There are some interesting insights on this from cybersecurity expert Alex Stamos, Facebook’s former chief security officer who now teaches and researches at Stanford University. Stamos doesn’t want to “lock out Chinese students [but rather] work to attract their best and make them and their descendants tax-paying Americans,” he tweeted over the weekend.

So that’s where Stamos is coming from. And here’s why:

My Chinese-born students have always engaged thoughtfully and openly during what must be difficult subjects involving their country of origin. Privately, many of these students are clear that their goal is to stay in the United States (usually Silicon Valley) and to make a new life for themselves and their families. The ones that are likely to head back to China talk about making it a more open and democratic society. These students are caught between two worlds, treated with suspicion in America while still monitored by Chinese security services. I know of at least one student whose parents in the PRC were threatened due to his research at a US university. Silicon Valley was built by immigrants, as was much of the A-Bomb before that. America’s soft power is our great competitive advantage, especially as we consider the Sino-American competition that is likely to define the 21st century. That the world’s best students want to study in American universities (and very likely stay here) is an advantage that any other nation would kill to have. If Sen. Cotton is concerned about students returning, then he can help adjust the visa system to keep the best.

No one is saying there aren’t trade-offs with openness. And maybe we need to focus a bit more on national-security risk reduction. (The Brookings paper has several ideas). But the positives from foreign students studying here and then staying here to work are tremendous. (And don’t forget that idea generation doesn’t just help the country generating the ideas.) Policymakers should want America to remain the premier destination for the planet’s best and brightest — and even improve upon that valuable position.

The post What are the downsides to banning Chinese science students from American universities? appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/what-are-the-downsides-to-banning-chinese-science-students-from-american-universities/