Category: Economy Published on Monday, 27 April 2020

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took aim Monday at federal coronavirus aid to benefit the Carnival Cruise Line as the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) faces bankruptcy.“How in the hell does Carnival, a cruise ship company that pays virtually no federal...

