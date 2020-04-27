Let’s not punish tech companies that do well for customers

Articles

Sometimes word counts tell the score. In Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s (D-MN) proposed “Anticompetitive Exclusionary Conduct Prevention Act of 2020,” the score is: consumers 2, and antitrust litigators 20. The litigators win.

According to the bill’s general statement, it seeks to “deter anticompetitive exclusionary conduct that harms competition and consumers.” Is the bill about bad companies harming consumers? No.

The real purpose emerges in the body of the bill. The body states one purpose is to “deter exclusionary conduct that harms competition, particularly by dominant firms.” No mention of consumers.

If not consumers, who then is to be the beneficiary of this defense of competition? The bill states its second purpose as to “enhance antitrust enforcement by the Department of Justice (DOJ), the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the State enforcement agencies, and private parties.” That’s a lot of litigators. This bill seeks to increase the number of attacks from 52 government antitrust agencies (assuming DOJ and FTC do not duplicate efforts), plus any private litigators that care to join the melee.

The bill’s focus is exclusionary conduct. Current antitrust statutes are vague on the definition of exclusionary conduct, but over time it has come to mean creating, enlarging, or prolonging monopoly power by impairing rivals in ways that harm consumers, or at least do not benefit them. (See here and here.)

Klobuchar’s bill would dismiss consumers’ interests and replace them with the interests of “actual or potential competitors.” More specifically, the bill would make it illegal to disadvantage these actual or potential competitors, or limit their opportunities in any way.

This declares open season on tech companies. The quality of Google search already disadvantages its search rivals. Destroying that quality difference would cost US consumers $380 billion annually, but Yelp and Yahoo might be happier. Amazon’s focus on consumers and innovation certainly limits eBay’s opportunities. Taking Amazon down to eBay’s level would cost US consumers $167 billion annually, but Walmart would benefit. And what imaginary social media competitor wouldn’t want to be Facebook? The consumer loss of Facebook litigation to benefit imaginary rivals would be $169.5 billion annually. (Calculations can be found here.)

Also under this bill, successful companies would be presumed guilty until they prove their innocence. The bill says that disadvantaging or limiting actual or potential rivals “shall be presumed to present an appreciable risk of harming competition and shall be a violation . . . if the exclusionary conduct is undertaken . . . by a person or by a group of more than 1 person acting in concert that . . . has a market share of greater than 50 percent.”

That captures about all Big Tech firms because tipping effects generally take each market share above 50 percent. The amount of litigation this enables would rival the work that European regulators have done to drain US tech firms of money. The likely result would be that the US would follow Europe’s lead in driving tech innovation to occur elsewhere.

What’s to be done? Policy makers should reject any legislation that places real or imaginary companies ahead of consumers. A simple word count in Klobuchar’s bill finds the word “consumers” twice: Once in the general statement and once in the findings, and nowhere in the substance of the bill. The word “competition” occurs 20 times, “actual and potential competitors” occurs twice, and “nascent or potential rivals” occurs once.

And what about this competition that the bill says it seeks? It is defined as multiple firms doing the same thing. In tech, a firm that does the same thing as its rivals loses. So successful firms will grow someplace else.

(Disclosure statement: Mark Jamison provided consulting for Google in 2012 regarding whether Google should be considered a public utility.)

