Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 26 April 2020

The CEO of Bank of America said their analysts predict the economy won’t bounce back to where it was before the coronavirus until “late next year.”CEO Brian Moynihan said on CBS’s “Face The Nation” that the forecasts changed “dramatically” in the...

