Category: Economy Published on Friday, 24 April 2020 18:04 Hits: 4

TheĀ Internal Revenue ServiceĀ (IRS) said Friday that it issued about 88 million coronavirus relief payments to households through April 17, with the payments totaling almost $158 billion.The new figures are in line with comments Treasury...

