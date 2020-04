Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020 19:16 Hits: 2

The Federal Reserve announced Thursday that it will disclose who borrows, how much and at what cost from coronavirus emergency lending facilities it will soon open to businesses and local governments.The Fed said in a Thursday statement it will...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/494363-fed-to-reveal-borrowers-from-businesses-government-coronavirus-lending