To reject immigrants would be a choice for rapid American decline

Friday, 24 April 2020

One should hope that President Trump’s temporary immigration suspension will be just that, temporary. Even if so, it reinforces the harmful and wrong nationalist populist notion that immigrants are economic liabilities, no matter how they get here. Which they’re not. “Immigration has always been a formidable engine of economic and demographic growth for the United States,” correctly notes economist Giovanni Peri.

A good example: the Immigration and Naturalization Act of 1965, a sweeping reform abolishing country-based quotas and prioritizing skills and family connections. An alternate reality where the law never happened would be one in which America was smaller, poorer, and blander. Just think about how immigration has helped propel forward the nation’s technological prowess. Here’s historian Margaret O’Mara in her 2019 book, “The Code: Silicon Valley and the Remaking of America,” describing the legislation’s impact on the growth of tech sector in Silicon Valley and elsewhere:

Immigration from India was three times what the Johnson Administration had predicted. Nearly six million new immigrants came to the U.S. from Asia between 1966 and 1993 alone. Few places in America were more transformed—and economically and intellectually invigorated—by these new arrivals than the hubs of the technology industry: Boston, Texas, Seattle, and, especially, Silicon Valley. Skills requirements were not “sanctimonious propaganda” in the world of high tech; immigrants from Taiwan and Hong Kong, then China, India, and the former Soviet Union became the engineering backbone of hundreds of start-ups and large tech companies. Many of them ended up founding companies themselves.

Indeed, immigrants and their children have helped start some 60 percent of the most valuable American tech companies. And America’s ability to attract people from around the world who want to do big things and give their kids big opportunities will be just as important in the future. This from the recent paper “How Does Immigration Fit into the Future of the U.S. Labor Market?” by Pia Orrenius, Madeline Zavodny, and Stephanie Gullo:

Immigrants are a small share of the U.S. labor force, but they represent a disproportionately large fraction of its growth. Under the existing system of employment-based immigration, immigrants bring to the U.S. economy skills and experience that employers demand, whether they be STEM workers or farmworkers. This rapid response workforce can alleviate growth bottlenecks, such as labor shortages, quickly and efficiently. In addition, the evidence suggests immigration has a number of ancillary macroeconomic benefits, including spurring investment and bolstering labor market efficiency. Whether it is the decline in entrepreneurship or the drop in geographic mobility, immigration can be a force that works in the opposite direction. … A future with less immigration is a future with less economic growth. A future with less immigration is a future with less economic growth. This may be a tradeoff Americans are willing to make, but the decision deserves careful examination.

