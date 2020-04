Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

Stock markets on Thursday closed relatively flat, erasing gains made in early trading after reports surfaced that studies found a promising coronavirus treatment to be ineffective. The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed up 39.4 points, or 0.2...

