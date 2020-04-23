Artificial intelligence and the post-pandemic economy: My long-read Q&A with Roger Bootle

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

What will the post-pandemic economy look like? Will we be left with a more risk averse, stagnant economy, or will there be an embrace of AI and digital technologies? Most importantly, will such an embrace eventually help us to boost our stagnating growth rates? On last week’s Political Economy episode, I explored the impending economic impact of artificial intelligence with Roger Bootle.

Roger is the chairman of Capital Economics, and a weekly columnist for The Daily Telegraph. He is also the author of several books — most recently, The AI Economy: Work, Wealth and Welfare in the Robot Age.

What follows is a lightly edited transcript of our conversation, including brief portions that were cut from the original podcast.

Pethokoukis: Before we talk about AI, I wanted to talk a bit about the economy. Once we enter the post-pandemic world and economies are back up and running for a while, what do you think that world looks like?

My concern is that we’re going to have an extended period of suppressed growth. Consumers aren’t going to buy, businesses aren’t going to invest. Governments will be worried about getting deficits down. That’s going to be a really risk averse, stagnant world. How concerned should I be about that?

Bootle: Well, I think that is a serious possibility. I don’t think it’s the only one. I don’t actually think it’s the most likely one. A lot of this is going to depend on factors that are outside my area of expertise. That’s to say, it’s all about matters of medical responses.

In one scenario, this thing just blows itself out. There’s no recurrence or we discover a vaccine, and so this is just a one off event. It is costly, but then we’re off to something else. That’s one possibility.

And the other is it effectively doesn’t go away. We release the lockdowns, then we have to reimpose them in some form or other, the virus comes back, perhaps mutated. Or if it’s not this virus, then some other virus, and that’s an altogether different scenario.

Now, if anything like the second happens, then I agree with you — this is just desperation for many years to come. And people to some extent will be fearful if that’s the case for a while, even though it might not actually happen.

In the first case though, I’m actually much more optimistic than the vision you laid out. Of course, people will be scarred, and of course they’ve lost a lot of money. All the factors you mentioned are correct, but nevertheless, I think we’re going to find that people get over it. Governments and central businesses get enormous support. We’ve got some examples here. China’s economy is already bouncing back, and China had also experienced of the SARS epidemic not that long ago. It was a very desperate time for China at the time and left a huge economic impact. But the economy bounced back from it quite firmly. I’m hopeful that that’s what we will see.

So, it doesn’t sound like you think it’s likely that we’re going to have a situation (which some people floated) that living in cities will no longer be popular — that everyone’s going to go out and live out yonder in the suburbs or exurbs, we’re not going to go to restaurants anymore, and we’re not going to shake hands anymore. Just a very different lifestyle as a result of this pandemic.

Well, that depends on what happens with the pandemic. I think that’s possible. But if the earlier vision that I laid out is correct — that’s to say we get over it and/or we discover a vaccine or cure — then I think we’re going to turn our back on it quite quickly and we’re going to go back to living the way we always lived. And I think that’s the more likely outcome myself.

But there’s a danger that what you say is right, we’re never the same again, and life is completely different.

A healthcare worker looks through a fence at people waiting in line outside NYC Health + Hospitals/Gotham Health Morrisania neighborhood health center, one of New York City’s new walk-in COVID-19 testing centers, during the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the Bronx borough of New York City, New York, U.S., April 20, 2020. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Do you think that what’s gone on in the past three months has any influence at all on our proclivity to adopt digital technologies, especially AI? Does it change anyone’s view? Does it mean we invest more in these technologies from a government level, and businesses think harder about this?

Then again, I suppose if we’re worried about another pandemic and businesses don’t invest, then maybe we don’t adopt these technologies? Because it seems like we could use a real productivity boost going forward, and digital technologies would be a big part of that.

I think, if anything, it is giving another kick in favor of developing AI and robots. At the most basic levels, of course, if you were one of these businesses that have been closed because of your dependence on people who are either all sick or could get sick, the idea of replacing that by some form of AI or robot — that’s an awful lot more attractive.

And of course, AI can be very useful in the diagnosis and treatment of all sorts of medical cases. Before this awful virus came along, AI was making enormous strides in diagnosis and treatment of all sorts of things: cancer, heart disease, and so on and so forth. So yeah, I’m positive about all that.

When examining the potential economic impact of artificial intelligence, the model that I see is that one impact would be automating jobs, replacing people with technology. Another impact would be helping people become more productive. And a third impact would be creating brand new kinds of jobs, and new kinds of products and services.

I suppose we need all three of those outcomes — automating, enhancing, and then creating new jobs. Going forward, which of those you think will be the most powerful influence on the economy?

Well, I think you put your finger on these three very different effects. I think actually — dare I say it —you’re right to say that we need all three.

I think we’re going to get all three, but it is vitally important that we get the second one and the third and don’t just have the first, because if we only get the first, we’re going to end up with mass unemployment.

I take a lot of solace from history in my book — there’s an awful lot in there about history. In essence, what I’m saying is that we’ve been through all this before. Ever since the Industrial Revolution, we’ve had the experience of technological things coming along, making some people redundant — not just people but skills and whole industries in some cases — and that causing acute pain to individuals and communities. To the point where lots of people at the time of the Industrial Revolution said, “Gosh, this is impoverishing. This is really, really bad. We’ve got to stop these machines. They’re making things much worse.”

But then, of course, they started being quite the opposite. People in general got better off. Workers in general got better off. It took some time, but eventually workers in general got better off. That’s what I think we’re going to see.

And in particular, I draw comfort from human beings’ need for other human beings. There’s one thing that robots and AI will never be able to be better at than human beings: being human. I think we are going to want to interact with other human beings in our work life and in our leisure life, and that’s going to create demand for all sorts of new jobs.

My concern is that I would have 100 percent agreed with you three months ago. Now I’m at least somewhat less sure that people will be craving that human interaction.

Well, that’s a very interesting point you’re making. And of course if the worst scenario that we talked about earlier concerning this virus becomes right, then that is going to give more of an impulse towards people avoiding people and actually preferring to interact with machines or some form of artificial intelligence.

As I mentioned in an earlier question, I’m concerned that the United States has downshifted from a three percent growth economy to a two percent growth economy. I’m concerned we are going to downshift further going forward to one percent growth economy — certainly given demographics and some concerns I have about a lack of investment going forward.

What is the potential, do you think, optimistically, for the impact of AI on productivity growth? Since that’s going to have to do the heavy lifting, I think, if we’re going to have an economy that can grow anywhere close to three percent going forward.

Yeah. Well, because no one knows the answer to that, but I’m again pretty optimistic. I think it potentially could raise us to something like three percent growth. But the problems you refer to in the United States are shared more or less by most Western, industrialized countries. We’ve all got this same issue, effectively.

Via Twenty20

And one of the really encouraging things about AI — and to some extent robots — is that they have the potential to raise productivity in so much of the services area. Throughout the Western world, this has been a problem — including the US — in that so much of the economy is now in the service sector and historically, productivity growth has been very weak there.

As you move from a (basically) manufacturing-based economy to a service-based economy, that is a major structural factor for a significant slowdown in productivity growth. Along comes AI, and you’ve suddenly got the potential for people working in restaurants, health care, care of the elderly, education — a large series of areas that could have productivity going up dramatically.

If productivity goes up in actuality, how confident are you that we’re going to be able to properly measure it? As you know, there’s been this ongoing debate that been underestimating it. We’re bad at measuring the impact of digital technologies. So will it be reflected in the statistics?

No, probably not for a long time. I’m glad you mentioned this, because earlier on you and I were talking about what’s happened to productivity in the West. Because the truth of the matter is that we can’t really be very confident of that. Our methods for assessing productivity are so dreadful. Essentially what we do — what the bean counters do — is they count things up much in the way that they would as they spewed out the end of a production line, but we’ve long since moved away from that sort of economy.

Measuring the worth of services — particularly complex services, where so much depends on quality —that’s very difficult. Then you’ve got new services emerging as a result of all things digital and, in many cases, those things appearing in the market free. So measuring all this is a nightmare. And of course there are quite a few economists who think that the lack of proper measurement has caused slowdown in productivity growth.

Would you expect, if this technology continues to advance — and actually it’s a suite of technologies, it’s not just one thing — that if we were to look at unemployment and labor participation rates 15 years from now, that they would look comparable to what we’ve seen in the past?

Forget about robots taking all the jobs. Are you concerned that we would have a future of less labor force participation and higher unemployment than advanced economies have had traditionally? Or do you think the labor markets would adapt and would look fairly similar?

Well, it’s possible that things could end up very badly and we could have high unemployment, but for the reasons I’ve given, I don’t think that’s likely. We’re likely to see a repeat of what we’ve seen before since the Industrial Revolution. I don’t think there’ll be widespread unemployment.

However, you are touching on something very important. That’s to say, what human beings want for their lives is a balance between work and leisure. Unemployment is one thing. That’s when, of course, we didn’t have any choice in the matter. Our employers just shut us out, fired us, and shoved us out of the door. That’s one thing.

But there’s another thing to consider: How much do we actually want to work as opposed to enjoying leisure? I personally think one of the results of the increase in productivity that AI is going to bring is that the many of us are going to choose to have more leisure.

Via Twenty20

And this will be no bad thing, in my view. As you know, in the US people, those who are employed, on average work incredibly hard compared to many other countries — certainly compared to Europe.

What do you think about universal basic income? It gets out as a cure to a number of things. Some people just like the idea of it because they view that kind of income as a human right. But others see it as a way of dealing with potential higher joblessness because of automation and technological change.

Well, I think if we do get substantial unemployment as a result of AI, and there will surely be pockets of that, then it’s appropriate for the state to give some sort of relief. And hopefully governments everywhere are going to be much more liberal and understanding compared to the 19th century, when lot of people suffered appallingly.

But I’m not persuaded by the case for universal basic income, except in the general sense that government should provide support and some sort of transition payments where whole industries or skills are made redundant. I just don’t think universal basic income is actually a very efficient way of dishing out help to people. I mean, even Bill Gates qualifies on the strict interpretation of the universal basic income.

This is a very old way of going about things and I don’t myself like — and I didn’t think many other people like — the idea of effectively allowing people to choose not to work, financed by other people. I suspect there will be quite a revolt against that by those people who are working. So I think we’ve got to look at our welfare systems very carefully and update them and revise them for our new circumstances.

Mind you, universal basic income, of course, can have some applicability in today’s circumstances, where the world is ravaged by the virus. We’ve already seen it in the US.

And certainly some people hope that this will get people more comfortable with the idea and it will serve as a launching pad for a more permanent experiment.

Some people have said that technological change is moving too fast — which I think is ridiculous, if we look at the productivity numbers —but some people are concerned about widespread joblessness. So I’m worried about some sort of Neo-Luddite backlash — you already hear people talk about robot taxes. Do you take that threat seriously at all?

Yes, I do. Robot taxes are a serious threat. Interestingly, the EU considered this a couple of years ago, and, remarkably, the EU decided against it. Mind you, I’m not saying the proposal won’t be coming back again.

Regarding backlash, I think that’s possible, but I don’t think you really head that off by instituting universal basic income, because governments are just not going to be able to afford to bring in such a payment. If you look at the math of all that, it’s pretty horrific.

The way to get meaningful support to people who might be made unemployed by technological change is not to dish this stuff out to the low level universally, but to target particular people and groups of people who are suffering. That’s a much better or more effective way to deal with it.

Do you think Western economies — and particularly United States — are in a race with China to be the AI leader? Do you like that framing, and if you do, who’s winning that race?

Yeah, I think there is something of a race with regard to this, and the only players, really, are the US and China. There are a few big players: My own country, Britain — we’re not doing badly. But the only game in town really is the US or China.

From my point of view, I think it’s extremely important that the US wins this race, because, of course, there are all sorts of things about the Chinese regime which I think are pretty unsavory. We wouldn’t want that country to end up in a completely dominant position with regards to AI.

NASA Commercial Crew Manager Kathy Lueders, NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, SPaceX founder Elon Musk and NASA Commercial Crew astronauts Mike Hopkins and Victor Glover attend a post-launch news conference to discuss the SpaceX Crew Dragon astronaut capsule in-flight abort test at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, U.S. January 19, 2020. REUTERS/Joe Skipper

And to finish up, I think we’ve talked about some of the concerns particularly with labor markets and higher unemployment, and maybe people don’t like the kinds of new jobs that would be created. So what is the attractive, compelling story that you believe is true that people should be excited about where technology is headed, that’ll actually maximize opportunity or maximize people reaching their human potential? What’s the good news — the positive outcome here over the next generation?

Well, I think there are two aspects to the good news outcome. One is the loss of all sorts of dross jobs. Undoubtedly, unions and politicians will end up fighting to defend a lot of those jobs. But frankly, they’re jobs that no one should want to do. And I think that other than the obvious economic imperative, no one does want to do them. Very few people woke up in the morning desperate to go down a coal mine in the old days, and nobody’s so desperate to pull a lever on a factory floor or indeed to add up columns of numbers or do all sorts of basic clerical things in terms of accountants, lawyers, and heaven knows whatever else.

Or to be a long haul trucker.

Oh yeah, exactly. No one wants to do all that stuff. They end up having to do it for economic necessity. But what I think is going to happen is across a broad range of activities, the dross aspect — the repetitive or, if you’d like, the inhuman aspects of jobs — they’re going to be done by some form of machinery, artificial intelligence and/or robots. And we’re going to be left with the more human aspects, which we’re going to enjoy more. That’s the first bit of good news.

The second bit of good news is what I was talking about earlier on. Because I think we’re going to have the opportunity to choose a lot more leisure without giving up on our current standard of living. We still have the capacity for that standard of living to go on rising, and yet to have more leisure. I think that offers enormous potential gains to humanity.

My guest today has been Roger Bootle. Roger, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Great pleasure.

