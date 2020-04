Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 April 2020

President Trump said Wednesday that the U.S. “had no choice” but to pour trillions of dollars into fighting the coronavirus and its steep economic toll as Republican lawmakers raise concerns about its impact on the national debt.Trump said during a...

