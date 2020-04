Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 22 April 2020 19:25 Hits: 5

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said he supports protecting businesses from coronavirus-related lawsuits as the Trump administration eyes reopening the economy.Kudlow, the director of the National Economic Council, said on CNBC Wednesday...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/494168-kudlow-businesses-shouldnt-be-held-liable-if-employees-customers-contract