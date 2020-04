Articles

President Trump said Tuesday that he is going to ask large businesses and institutions such as Harvard University to return money that they received as part of a coronavirus relief package. “I’m going to request it,” Trump told reporters...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/494007-trump-says-he-will-ask-harvard-big-businesses-to-return-coronavirus