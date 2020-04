Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020 22:50 Hits: 7

The Treasury Department plans to get some people their coronavirus relief payments by sending them prepaid debit cards in an effort to get people their payments faster, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Tuesday.During a White House press...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/494015-mnuchin-says-treasury-plans-to-use-prepaid-debit-cards-to-get-coronavirus