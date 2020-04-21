5 questions for Matt Frost on the future of climate policy

Articles

Climate change has begun to change how people live worldwide. How should we go about facing these challenges? Matt Frost makes the case for a more constructive approach to reducing the harms brought about by climate change.

Matt is an environmental policy technologist and the author of a recent The New Atlantis article, “After Climate Despair”.

Pethokoukis: If we won’t do enough to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, how are we going to do anything about something like climate change that is potentially far worse, but feels more distant?

Frost: It is hard to remain optimistic after seeing the different levels of failure involved here. And there are parallels: With both climate change and coronavirus, there has been a failure to get public sentiment where it needed to be in the United States to address it constructively.

Our solutions tend to inform our perceptions of the problem. A lot of people see this pandemic outbreak as insoluble. The idea that the lockdown response to it would be too economically destructive — and therefore is not a viable solution — has resulted in revisions to their estimation of the scope of the problem.

As long as your vision of the solution to climate change is comparable to the lockdown idea — such as this idea that we’re going to ration access to energy for future generations — that encourages people to revise their vision of the problem itself. I want to reframe the solution in a sense that allows people to give themselves permission to regard the problem itself in a new light.

The essay’s core argument was that the current rhetorical strategy of “austerity,” which paints a dark future that could be avoided by radical change, has proved to be a failed strategy for mobilizing action. Yet it continues. Why?

People are worried that as soon as consensus slips around the austerity solution, people will abandon any approach to it. I also think that there’s some path dependency. Rationing fossil fuels was the first real climate change solution that people settled on, so we’ve built our institutional responses around it.

Another more cynical reason is that it happens to correlate with a lot of other things that people already want. The austerity approach goes along with a lot of other policies that some people might like.

Also, people just have not proposed a lot of other great alternatives aside from dismissing the problem or waiting until it’s too late and then taking on some kind of “Hail Mary” geo-engineering project.

What do these proposed geo-engineering solutions look like, and why aren’t they first on your list?

A lot of the geoengineering projects out there attack the symptoms of carbon pollution, one of which is climate change. People should instead start thinking in terms of CO2 pollution rather than just climate change. We could wake up one day and discover that the effects on the climate are only the second worst part of CO2 pollution in the atmosphere. There could be other ecological effects of high concentrations of atmospheric CO2 that are even worse than sea level rise, global warming, climate disruption, and other problems.

So that’s why the idea of carbon sequestration — eventually getting the earth’s atmospheric carbon concentration back to where it’s been for most of human history — is the idea that appeals the most to me.

You make the case for a future of abundance — a pleasant future that we would want to live in. Why is that a realistic alternative and not just a nice fantasy?

I do admit it’s on me to make that case, and I’m not at the point yet where I’m going to say it’s a realistic future. I’m going to say it is a less unrealistic future than the austerity alternative.

People like energy. People consume energy to make their lives better. So any future in harmony with that is going to be one in which people have to do the least adjustment, the least retrenchment of what they already want out of life.

We need a future in which we have the zero-carbon energy source that is cheap enough that we can waste it on human welfare. And the way that we waste it on human welfare will vary from person to person, from culture to culture. I don’t think there’s going to be any radical discontinuity in how humans choose to organize their lives and how they choose to make their lives more comfortable.

And so a future in which we can actually provide the same amount of energy per person as people join the middle class is both more realistic to me and more salutary for human flourishing.

What do you want policymakers to do? How should we think about the solutions?

I think that our policy emphasis should be on technology breakthroughs. We should be funding carbon capture research and bringing the price on that down. But I don’t think that there’s going to be a lot of broad interest right now in whatever technology we eventually use to capture carbon directly from the air. And I do think that cheap, clean, energy is something that — especially as the people in the developing world become wealthier — is tremendously popular.

Energy is the primal commodity. And so an energy breakthrough is something that we should be pushing and wishing for on a popular level and funding from a policy level — just as much as if we were in the 70s. An energy breakthrough is absolutely where a lot of human imagination and engineering talent and resources should be devoted.

