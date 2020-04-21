How will post-pandemic America feel about automation?

Articles

Published on Tuesday, 21 April 2020

One obvious prediction to make about post-COVID-19 America is that it will be a more drawbridge-up sort of society. Less trade? Already lots of talk about repatriating pharmaceutical and medical supply chains. Even autarky. Less immigration? That was already shut down even before President Trump’s tweet about a temporary suspension to protect health and jobs. Not hard to imagine a narrow entry gate for some time to come.

All in all, then, a pandemic-shaken, less-confident society that’s more allergic to churn, risk, and disruption. Maybe more allergic to automation, too. Of course in the case of technological change, the threat comes from within rather than externally. Tough economic times, writes economist Carl Benedikt Frey in the Financial Times, “leave working people with deteriorating job options, making the prospect of being replaced by a robot seem much worse. … In the US, the machinery debates of the 1920s and 30s began with labour secretary James J. Davis’s famous 1927 speech. Yet panic only set in during the Depression, and only faded with US entry into the second world war.”

In that speech, Davis — to use the terms of modern economics — worried that there was too much labor-replacing innovation, rather than task-creating innovation. Davis: “In the long run new types of industries have always absorbed the workers displaced by machinery, but of late we have been developing new machinery at a faster rate than we have been developing new industries.”

Frey thinks lots of companies will try to pandemic-proof themselves through automation, perhaps making a universal basic income necessary to avoid an anti-automation backlash. Yet even before the outbreak, automation concerns led to talk about robot taxes and regulations to preserve trucking jobs from autonomous driving tech. (One could also blame technology for enabling globalization and making it more important for advanced economies to attract high-skill talent from around.) Now add in much higher unemployment for some time as the economy recovers.

And wait until the nationalist populists fully realize (or finally concede) that making more stuff here at home means having it made by machines. Many of them might like the part in venture capitalist Marc Andreessen’s much-lauded “It’s time to build” essay where he criticizes “risk-inducing offshoring.” Bring the jobs home! But some may be less enthusiastic about Andreessen’s rhapsodizing over the domestic potential of “highly automated factories … giant, gleaming, state of the art factories producing every conceivable kind of product, at the highest possible quality and lowest possible cost — all throughout our country.” Just how many union workers would Elon Musk’s imagined “alien dreadnoughts” employ? These wouldn’t be your grandpa’s factories from the 1960s.

But the coronavirus pandemic isn’t just an economic shock. It’s also a war of sorts. And not only will technological advances help us win this current battle, but progress in monitoring, therapeutics, and vaccines will enable us to more effectively fight the next conflict. And, you know, live in cities. Frey: “As Covid-19 is often described as a warlike event, and one that has also tipped the world into recession, will it end or exacerbate our automation concerns? One reason the second world war brought automation anxiety to an end is that everyone had to work at full capacity to beat the Axis powers.”

This war doesn’t require mass mobilization, but it will require government to do more in some areas (such as science investment) and less in others (housing deregulation, for instance) to create a more innovative, prosperous, and resilient economy. If we get policy right, maybe all the resulting job creation means people won’t worry so much about automation.

