Category: Economy Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

A lawsuit filed on behalf of small-business owners Sunday accuses Wells Fargo of unfairly allocating small-business loans under the federal Paycheck Protection Program (PPP).The lawsuit, filed by a California-based company, accuses the bank of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/493655-small-business-owners-sue-wells-fargo-over-handling-of-coronavirus-relief