Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 20 April 2020 18:49 Hits: 5

Fast food brand KFC announced Monday that it would sell plant-based pieces of "chicken" at select restaurants in China for a limited promotion later this month.Reuters reported that the restaurant announced on the Chinese social media app...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/493709-kfc-to-sell-plant-based-chicken-in-chinese-locations