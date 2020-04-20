President Trump’s persistent falsehoods about the World Trade Organization

Articles

President Donald Trump has persistently claimed (dating from his 2016 presidential campaign) that the World Trade Organization is stacked against the US, with a judicial system that always rules against US interests. This isn’t true. Yet last week he again singled out the WTO for opprobrium, claiming inaccurately that the US never won disputes before its judicial bodies (at least before he came to office) and that WTO rules have been “unfair” to US interests.

Let’s start a rebuttal with conceding that WTO rules and its judicial system badly need reform and updating — the last multilateral trade negotiation was completed in 1995.

It is, however, false to claim that the current system is rigged against US interests — particularly with regard to the judicial system. It is also inaccurate to assert that only under President Trump has the US begun to win adjudications.

Numerous trade experts and legal scholars have conclusively challenged Trump’s WTO misstatement over the past four years. Here’s a rundown of the results.

More than half of the disputes between WTO members do not go through the entire legal process — they are settled by mediation or negotiation. (These numbers are a moving target, and a compilation from severalsources). Of the roughly 35 to 40 percent of the disputes that end up before panels and the WTO Appellate Body, the US, which has been the most active WTO complainant, has won just under 90 percent of the cases it has brought against other WTO members. It should be noted that the numbers for the US and other WTO members here are skewed, as nations only pursue their complaints to the end of the process if they think they can win.

On the other side of the ledger, the US has lost about 75 percent of the cases brought against it. This number is strongly affected by the large number of anti-dumping disputes the US has lost because it has refused to change its practices after repeated adverse judgments. The US is a complainant in more disputes than other WTO members, and, conversely, it is also the defendant in more cases that any other WTO member.

While the Trump administration has brought a number of cases during its tenure, earlier administrations have had great success also, contrary to the president’s false claims. For instance, former US Trade Representative Michael Froman noted that “under the Obama administration, we brought 26 cases to the WTO, 16 of them against China, and we won every single one of the cases that was brought to a conclusion.” In an ironic twist of fate, last October the WTO authorized the US to levy $7.5 billion in tariffs against the European Union in the Boeing-Airbus dispute (the largest award in WTO history) — but this case originated under President George W. Bush and was continued under President Obama.

Further, with regard to China specifically, through 2018, the US had challenged Chinese practices 23 times, and had won in 20 instances, with three pending (some of these challenges were settled through mediation). Obviously, most of these challenges predated the Trump administration.

As Daniel Patrick Moynihan famously stated: “Everyone is entitled to his own opinion, but not his own facts.” Fortunately for him, Moynihan never had to deal with Donald Trump.

