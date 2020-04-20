Can we build a freer, more prosperous future from the coronavirus catastrophe?

Articles

Published on Monday, 20 April 2020

In the decade before the 2007-2009 Great Recession/Global Financial Crisis, the American economy grew at a 3.3 percent annual rate, adjusted for inflation. The post-crisis economy downshifted, with real GDP growth averaging 2.3 percent. Early on, I started calling it the Not So Great Recovery. Yet what that expansion lacked in power it started to compensate with record duration.

Until COVID-19, of course. Although one hears the sudden-stop economic shutdown compared to a summer storm, there’s reason to think the damage will have a lingering impact on growth, including business disruption and greater risk aversion. Remember, the demographic-driven decline in labor-force growth means faster productivity growth is key to boosting economic output overall. Unfortunately, the US, as well as other rich nations, has been suffering a productivity slowdown since the early 2000s, before the GFC. Many economists from Wall Street to Washington see the long-term US growth rate at a bit below 2 percent. And that was before the coronavirus struck.

For a deeper dive into how the pandemic might affect productivity growth going forward, it’s worth checking out the new analysis “The COVID crisis and productivity growth” by economists Filippo di Mauro of the National University of Singapore and Chad Syverson of the University of Chicago. One thing that really jumps out from their research is the importance right now of keeping businesses whole and avoiding mass layoffs.

From the analysis: “Intangible assets like buyer-supplier trust, lender-borrower relationships, organisational effectiveness, employee-firm relations, and so on are an important determinant of firms’ productivity levels. … Policies that act to preserve continuity of firms’ operations can help avoid intangible capital irreversibilities and their likely associated productivity losses.” Other concerns include the temptation to support “zombie firms” long after the pandemic is over, higher taxes, and new limits on trade and immigration.

But it’s not all negative, or at least it doesn’t have to be. Necessity is the mother of innovation. As Di Mauro and Syversion ask, “Will firms innovate and otherwise become ‘smarter’ as a result of what is happening? Could the virus function, thanks to the broad adoption of new technologies, as a trigger of innovation that could act against the productivity slowdown?” Maybe more companies will make an effort to incorporate AI into businesses. And think about all those folks now teleworking who “are upgrading their IT skills, raising prospects for productivity gains,” the economists add.

Better public policy could be a big help here. In an essay over the weekend, “It’s Time to Build,” venture capitalist Marc Andreessen sketched a vision of an American society laser-focused on, well, building stuff. On value creation in the world of atoms, as well as bits. Andreessen: “It’s time for full-throated, unapologetic, uncompromised political support from the right for aggressive investment in new products, in new industries, in new factories, in new science, in big leaps forward.”

Both the public and private sectors are critical if America is to travel further down the “narrow corridor” to greater freedom and prosperity, to use the term coined by economists Daron Acemoglu and James Robinson. While the Andreessen piece doesn’t contain a handy five-point plan, I see lots of deregulation and lots of public science and infrastructure investment as being central to this vision. Right now, of course, we have to control the pandemic. But it is not too soon to think hard about what sort of future economy we want and how to make it happen.

