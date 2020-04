Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 19 April 2020 20:01 Hits: 4

Disney will stop paying 100,000 employees this week as a cost-saving measure during the pandemic, the Financial Times reported Sunday. The largest entertainment company in the world expects to save $500 million a month as its parks and hotels...

