Sunday afternoon links

1. Chart of the Day (above) shows the dramatic collapse of US air travel in one chart based on daily data now provided by the TSA on daily passenger counts comparing this year vs. last year for the same weekday. Over the last few weeks, fewer than 100,000 passengers per day have passed through TSA checkpoints compared to an average of 2.33 million a year ago. That’s about a 96% drop in air travel compared to last year due to COVID-19.

2. Markets in Everything. Animal sanctuary rents out goats, llamas to spice up Zoom meetings.

3. Quotation of the Day I on government intervention/power is from Benjamin Rogge’s 1979 book “Can Capitalism Survive“:

Every act of intervention in the economic life of its citizens gives to a government additional power to shape and control the attitudes, the writings, the behavior of those citizens. Every such act is another break in the dike protecting the integrity of the individual as a free man or woman. The free market protects the integrity of the indi-vidual by providing him with a host of decentralized alternatives rather than with one centralized opportunity.

4. The Shutdown Backlash Is Coming Soon—With a Vengeance

Far from rendering Sen. Rand Paul’s brand of politics irrelevant, it seems possible, even probable, that the wake of the coronavirus will be a powerful boost to the animating spirit of libertarianism: Leave me alone.

5. In Sweden, Will Voluntary Self-Isolation Work Better Than State-Enforced Lockdowns in the Long Run?

We don’t know whether the Swedish model is better or worse yet. What we do know is that Sweden has not cracked down on basic liberties like others have, and has not wrecked society and the economy to the same extent. As Hippocrates might have put it, “First, do no harm.”

6. Great Moments in Government Overreach. Boston Restaurants Want To Sell Groceries. Customers Want to Buy Groceries. Bureaucrats Say No Way.

7. Title IX Update. Syracuse University is under federal investigation for alleged sex discrimination against men.

Sarah Scalese, senior associate vice president for communications, in a statement said Syracuse University takes its Title IX obligations seriously. “Like the many other colleges and universities facing similar complaints lodged by the same complainant, the University intends to defend these important programs,” Scalese said.

That statement inspired the Venn diagram above.

8. Crisis Economics. Price gouging laws perpetuate the hoarding of goods and create shortages.

Ironically, higher market prices, by increasing the supply of necessary goods, is the driving force that will ultimately push the price back down. Price-gouging laws, which artificially keep the price of goods low despite their increased demand, tend to generate shortages by failing to discourage hoarding and by failing to provide the increased revenue necessary for manufacturers to temporarily ramp up production of necessary goods.

Not. Rocket. Science. But as Justice Oliver Wendell Holmes said, “We need education in the obvious more than investigation of the obscure.”

9. Who’d a-Thunk It? Oil-rich, Venezuela, which has the world’s largest proven reserves of oil, is running out of gas thanks to socialism?

10. Video of the Day (below) features Bill Maher who warns that “at some point, the daily drumbeat of depression and terror [related to coronavirus] veers into panic porn,” reminiscent of the “pessimism porn” that emerged during the Great Recession.

