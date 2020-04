Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 20:33 Hits: 3

 The shortage of key medical supplies and equipment in the coronavirus pandemic has shined a light on President Trump's trade policy, which critics say lacks a clear strategy and has exacerbated an already difficult situation.The shortages of...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/493428-trumps-trade-policy-under-fire-amid-scramble-for-virus-supplies