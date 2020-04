Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 18 April 2020 00:17 Hits: 8

President Trump on Friday accused Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) of “not doing her job” and blamed Democrats for a stalemate over a deal to add funds to a small-business lending program to help companies suffering as a result of the coronavirus...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/493443-trump-criticizes-pelosi-over-stalemate-on-small-business-loan-funds