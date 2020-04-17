A climate change plan for optimists: My long-read Q&A with Matt Frost

Articles

The climate change debate seems to be stuck between two extremes. On one side is denialism or indifference, and on the other side, exaggeration and hysteria. Meanwhile, climate change has begun to change the ways people live worldwide and will continue to do so. Is there a more constructive approach to reducing the harms brought about by climate change? Matt Frost joined me on a recent episode of Political Economy to discuss.

Matt is an environmental policy technologist and the author of a recent The New Atlantis article, “After Climate Despair”.

Pethokoukis: You take climate change seriously, but you’re unhappy with how the issues are being presented, particularly regarding what we need to do next.

You have a different strategy, which we’re going to get into. But first, has our handling of this pandemic made you more or less optimistic that we will pursue any strategy to deal with climate change, versus just failing on all fronts?

Frost: Yeah, that’s a good question. It would be really hard to remain optimistic after seeing the different levels of failure involved here: both policy failure and technology failure — at least by the United States.

My intervention in the climate change argument was an intervention in the discourse. Now, there are good reasons to believe that the discourse is overrated as an actual driver of events. But I was looking at climate change and I felt like there was a discursive failure there. And I think the same thing has happened with the coronavirus pandemic: There was a failure to get public sentiment where it needed to be in the United States to address it constructively. And so, in some ways, those things are broken down along the same lines.

It’s interesting, because climate change is an issue in which there are all kinds of studies. We don’t know exactly when the effects are going to be dramatically felt, but they’re already being felt. And then you have this pandemic — we’ve had multiple, smaller pandemics over the past 20 years, all manner of studies warning about it and studies advocating certain policies — and yet, here we are.

And this was something that people saw up close with Ebola and H1N1 in 2009, where people were pretty concerned — probably far more concerned about those pandemics than most people are about climate change.And yet, still nothing happened. So I wonder about something which is further off and seems far more distant to people. If we won’t do anything about this pandemic, how we going to do anything about something which is potentially far worse, but as I said, more distant?

One of the reasons that I’ve taken the approach that I have is this: Our solutions tend to inform our perceptions of the problem. And so, in the case of pandemic outbreak, I think a lot of people see it as insoluble. The idea that the lockdown response to it would be too economically destructive — and therefore is not a viable solution — has resulted in revisions to their estimation of the scope of the problem.

And I think that in the case of climate change, as long as your vision of the solution is kind of comparable to the lockdown idea — this idea that we’re going to ration access to energy for future generations — that encourages people to revise their vision of the problem itself.

One of the reasons that I wrote that article for The New Atlantis was that I was hoping to reframe the solution in a sense that allows people to give themselves permission to regard the problem itself in a new light. It may sound like I’m making too many concessions to motivated reasoning, but I’m just being realistic in this case.

The core argument that you put in the essay was that the current rhetorical strategy of painting a dark future because of climate change which could only be avoided by radical change into a different kind of unpleasant and unrecognizable future of austerity has proved (and is continuing to prove) to be a failed strategy for mobilizing action.

Yet it continues. Why does it continue? Why is that strategy not changing?

People still think in some sense that they have to keep clapping for Tinker Bell, because they’re worried that as soon as consensus slips around the austerity solution, people will abandon any approach to it.

Demonstrators take part in the rally ”Europe Climate Strike” in Brussels, Belgium, March 6, 2020. REUTERS/Johanna Geron

I think that there’s some path dependency. Rationing fossil fuels was the first real climate change solution that people settled on. It’s kind of what we’ve built our institutional responses around, although I’m not privy to a lot of the coordination and the messaging that goes on where that matters.

The other reason — this is a more cynical take on it — is that it does happen to correlate with a lot of other things that people already want. If you already think that humans are the problem, and human flourishing is this hubristic fallacy…

…If you don’t like this sort of consumer society, if you think markets and people are just cogs in the big capitalist wheel, then, gee, an austere future will allow you to deal with climate change while also presenting an attractive alternative to the current dominant socio-economic system!

Right. And so the austerity approach — the rationing approach — goes along with a lot of other things that people might like. That’s one explanation that I suggest for the persistence of that approach. Also, people have not proposed a lot of other great alternatives aside from dismissing the problem or waiting until it’s too late and then taking on some kind of “Hail Mary” geo-engineering project.

The geo-engineering stuff scares me a little. I think we should investigate it, but it doesn’t seem like we have a good handle on what could go wrong and it really does seem like a kind of “Hail Mary” policy. Why don’t you quickly describe geo-engineering and why that’s not first on your list?

I think a lot of the geoengineering projects out there attack the symptoms of carbon pollution, one of which is climate change. And one of the things that I hope people do is that they start thinking in terms of CO2 pollution rather than just climate change. Because as I mention in my essay, we could wake up one day and discover that the effects on the climate are only the second worst part of CO2 pollution in the atmosphere. I mean there could be human health dangers to it. There could be other ecological effects of high concentrations of atmospheric CO2 that are even worse than sea level rise, global warming, climate disruption, and other things that have been projected as being problems.

So if you take a portfolio approach to all of the potential symptoms that could result from it, it’s going to leave you less inclined to say, “Hey, let’s shoot a lot of aerosols into the upper atmosphere to block the sun’s rays and reduce global warming.”

Well, okay, you’ve gone down that road, but then you still have all these other potential outcomes from carbon pollution and you haven’t actually addressed them at the source.

So that’s why the idea of carbon sequestration — eventually getting the earth’s atmospheric carbon concentration back to where it’s been for most of human history — is the idea that appeals the most to me.

The austerity vision — that we have to live a radically different, probably much poorer lifestyle — could you describe what the austerity vision looks like and why it continues not to work?

Yeah. For one thing, I don’t think it could come about. The reduction in just meat consumption and dairy consumption that would be expected out of the entire global population is something that is only possible when you need it to get the rest of the numbers to pencil out in your carbon pathway calculation.

Via Twenty20

In order to prevent 1.5 degrees of warming, all of the pathways include these huge lifestyle changes that could only be affected by a mass spiritual conversion of people to adopt a different way of life. So I just don’t think there’s a gradualist approach towards any realistic austerity.

I could see some pathways that result in half-successful austerity measures, where people end up transferring a lot of their energy out of fossil fuels into less dense energy sources, like maybe biomass or solar. There are ways that you could actually reduce fossil fuel consumption without necessarily “starving in the dark.” But all of them would require a lot of suboptimal land use. It would involve a lot of lifestyle changes that people don’t seem inclined to embrace.

There’s also the whole problem of, “Okay I don’t like the future that austerity represents,” but I don’t think it is even a likely future.

Alright, you’re painting a different vision. So you make the case for a future of abundance — a pleasant future that we would want to live in, that we’d want our children to live in where they would have all the same opportunities that we have and eventually would have a comparable climate to what we have. Make the case for why that is a realistic alternative and not just a nice fantasy to keep us calm as the climate changes.

That’s the challenge. And I do admit it’s on me to make that case. I’m not at the point yet where I’m going to say it’s a realistic future. I’m going to say it is a less unrealistic future than the austerity alternative. And the reasons I consider it less unrealistic — more realistic on better days — is that it is continuous with revealed preferences as we know them now.

People like energy. People consume energy to make their lives better. So any future in harmony with that is going to be one in which people have to do the least adjustment, the least retrenchment of what they already want out of life.

We need a future in which we have the zero-carbon energy source that is cheap enough that we can waste it on human welfare. And the way that we waste it on human welfare will vary from person to person, from culture to culture. I tend to believe that the future is going to look a lot like things look now. I don’t think there’s going to be any radical discontinuity in how humans choose to organize their lives and how they choose to make their lives more comfortable.

Workers set up the photovoltaic panels at the Benban plant in Aswan, Egypt, November 17, 2019. Picture taken November 17, 2019. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

And so a future in which we can actually provide the same amount of energy per person as people join the middle class is more both more realistic to me and more salutary for human flourishing.

I consider a technological breakthrough to be far less speculative — far less fantastic — than the moral or ethical breakthrough that would be required for humanity to voluntarily change all their notions of flourishing and comfort.

But the pro-austerity camp has an advantage. They can tell you right now what you need to do: “Don’t eat that hamburger. Don’t take a car, ride a bike. Turn off the lights.” They can tell you something to do right now.

Whereas you’re saying that we have to wait for a breakthrough. So maybe we spend money on research, but then we wait. It seems like a more passive, speculative approach.

And that’s a disadvantage of it. I think switching to an electric vehicle, for instance, is something that you can do to complement whatever breakthrough may come about. For instance, electrifying transportation is something we could do now — that is a good thing in and of its own right. And it would then complement whatever breakthrough in energy generation we might be fortunate enough to enjoy.

So there are some things that we could do now. But yeah, I totally agree that there are not a lot of immediate steps a person can take to contribute to the overall outcome.

I think the austerity approach, though, suffers from many of the same things. The actual net effect of one person’s lifestyle changes are kind of negligible in the big picture. So I give people credit for making those changes — I think that’s an ethically valid way to live. Even if your own contributions to greenhouse gas reductions are overall negligible, I think it’s a perfectly fine way to organize your own life ethically.

But in that sense, I don’t think the austerity program offers that much more in terms of how an individual can contribute to the overall problem. It probably feels good to know that you’re living in a way that is not making the problem worse. But the problem will remain.

And your approach is not just generating energy in a different way, but also actually pulling carbon out of the air and capturing it. We hear a lot about the energy-generating part of the solution. But you focus, it seems, more on removing carbon in the air and making sure we don’t generate carbon, right?

I think that the human population is going to have to be very wealthy in order to get around to scrubbing the carbon dioxide out of the air. I think we’re going to need a lot of wealth in order to make that a priority and actually conduct that project.

I think it’s a worthy project. I don’t necessarily want to wait for ocean acidification to absorb a bunch of CO2 out of the atmosphere or whatever long-term geological processes might help it reach equilibrium. I think that it should be a human project. I think it is within our scope, or within the scope of our grandchildren’s technological power.

So it is going to come down to wealth. And the austerity approach will not leave us with the surplus wealth and the surplus energy that we need in order to do that.

You know, a lot of the economic studies ask, “How soon will these efforts pay for themselves?” Is climate mitigation worth it? Is it worth it compared to a business-as-usual scenario? If you pursue the business-as-usual scenario rather than austerity, you’re wealthier than you would have been if you had pursued the austerity path, but you’d have more carbon pollution.

But if you pursue the austerity path, and your goal is to just be as well off as you would have been under business-as-usual, you’re still not going to have the wealth that it’s going to take to scrub the carbon out of the atmosphere.

So that’s why I prefer the third approach — asking, “How can we, in two or three generations, be wealthy enough to go after the existing stock of carbon in the atmosphere, rather than just not contributing more to it?” I mean, it’s important not to make the problem any worse, but we are going to need to address the problem, and it would be great if our immediate response to carbon pollution was one that sets us up for a future in which we can then actually pay down the balance.

Yes, just to be clear: Your goal isn’t just to limit the rise in temperature to a certain level, to a level that’s unlikely to make earth uninhabitable or something, but also, at some point, to stop that temperature rise after a certain point, and then to restore the climate.

Yes exactly — to restore the level of atmospheric carbon concentration that most humans throughout history have experienced. Climate is a part of that, but there are also maybe biophysical reasons that we’ll discover in the next 10 or 20 years. We may find that we actually need to stabilize carbon atmospheric concentrations because human physiology functions better at a certain carbon concentration, for instance.

So there could be other reasons besides climate that we decide to roll back the atmospheric CO2. And it’s going to be expensive — it’s going to require a lot of labor and a lot of capital.

Stacks on the main carbon dioxide removal equipment are shown at the Tomakomai carbon, capture and storage (CCS) test site in Tomakomai, Hokkaido prefecture, Japan March 22, 2018. Picture taken March 22, 2018. REUTERS/Aaron Sheldrick

You have a phrase in the essay where you talk about the “dark romance” of imminent disaster. Is there just something about the idea of the dystopian future that catches people’s imagination more than the more positive vision? Is that a problem — that people just seem to be more entranced by the drama of some of these really terrible scenarios?

I think so, in the sense of our media diet and the memes that we surround ourselves with. There is more allure to catastrophism, but I don’t know how much that matters on the world historical scale.

I do think that the morbid romance of imminent catastrophe is enough to mobilize certain people at the margins — often very creative people who have large cultural platforms and who also think that it’s going to mobilize more people.

So I think that brooding vision of the future ends up overrepresented in the cultural landscape compared to a boring optimism of saying things which claims that things might be a lot like they are today for a really long time.

I tend to think the negative system is attractive. It does mobilize people both emotionally and politically, but I’m not sure it has all that much effect on the actual political and economic outcomes.

So what do you want policymakers to do? Do you have your five-point plan, or are you more focused on how we should think about the future and how we should think about the solutions?

Well, I’m not somebody with a ton of technological expertise, which is why I felt like there was not a lot of room for me to intervene in this anyway. But I absolutely think that our policy emphasis should be on technology breakthroughs.

We should be funding carbon capture research and bringing the price on that down. But I don’t think that there’s going to be a lot of broad interest right now in whatever technology we eventually use to capture carbon directly from the air. I think that’s always going to be kind of a fringe interest for people like myself and Bill Gates and Klaus Lackner, who I mentioned in my essay.

I definitely think that we should keep funding and pressing on that research, but it’s not something that’s really going to capture the public imagination the way cheap energy itself might. And I do think that cheap, clean, energy is something that — especially as the people in the developing world become wealthier — is tremendously popular.

I think that that’s a key component of human flourishing. Energy is the primal commodity. And so an energy breakthrough is something that we should be pushing and wishing for on a popular level and funding from a policy level — just as much as if we were in the 70s. I mean, there were so many kooky dreams about alternative energy breakthroughs in the 70s during the petroleum crisis, but I think that those were all constructive things to be fixated on. An energy breakthrough is absolutely where a lot of human imagination and engineering talent and resources should be devoted.

My guest today has been Matt Frost. Matt, thanks for coming on the podcast.

Thanks, Jim! I appreciate it.

