Oil and the Jones Act

A little-known federal law, the Jones Act (part of the Merchant Marine Act of 1920), stipulates that goods shipped between US ports be transported on American-owned, -built, and -operated vessels. It is adding to the woes of the US oil and gas industry — which is facing an almost perfect financial storm — at precisely the wrong time. Energy prices have collapsed because of a price war over global market shares and depressed demand due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Act is making things worse by reducing competition among shipping companies, which forces domestic refineries to incur much higher transportation costs to supply US markets. These costs make US oil less competitive in a cutthroat global energy market.

The oil industry has been an important source of highpaying jobs for blue-collar workers in Texas, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania and North Dakota. As demand continues to plunge, refineries are reducing capacity, rigs and wells are being shut down, producers are filing for bankruptcy, and industry workers will soon face furloughs or pink slips. To remain viable, the US oil industry has to cut production costs to hold on to its domestic market share against oil imports from countries like Saudi Arabia and Russia. Repealing the Jones Act and allowing US shipping markets to be more competitive can help with both objectives.

The Jones Act makes Texas crude and Alaska oil more expensive to ship to major markets — and less attractive than imports — in the Northeast, California and the rest of the West Coast. A recent AEI study showed that similar restrictions on shipments of food aid increase transportation costs by about 60 percent for container cargos and 150 percent for bulk shipments. Thus, territories like Puerto Rico import refined oil products and natural gas from Trinidad and Tobago (among other countries) instead of US Gulf ports.

Specific prices are affected by the extent to which markets are dominated by one firm or a small number of firms. To see how the Jones Act impacts US oil movements, we examined 125,000 tanker shipments to US ports. We explored the extent to which the routes are competitive or non-competitive by using market share information to compute a widely used indicator of market power called the Herfindahl index (HI). An HI index value of 1 indicates that one firm has a monopoly and serves one given market or route. An HI value of less than 1 means that more firms are involved, though they still enjoy market power. The closer to 0, the more competitive the market.



Note: Graph shows the weighted density of the Herfindahl Index for all state to state and country to state routes arriving in US ports between 2015 and 2019. These routes were weighted by the gross registered tonnage serving them across all trips. The Herfindahl Index is computed linking tankers by IMO number and flag or registry. The full dataset includes arrivals of tankers in 33 coastal states. Foreign flagged ships moving between US points, routes with only one voyage over the sample, and tankers less than 1000 gross registered tons were dropped. Gross registered tonnage is the only statistic available in the dataset for size. Figure 1. Source: National Ballast Information Clearinghouse, https://nbic.si.edu/ Note: Graph shows the weighted density of the Herfindahl Index for all state to state and country to state routes arriving in US ports between 2015 and 2019. These routes were weighted by the gross registered tonnage serving them across all trips. The Herfindahl Index is computed linking tankers by IMO number and flag or registry. The full dataset includes arrivals of tankers in 33 coastal states. Foreign flagged ships moving between US points, routes with only one voyage over the sample, and tankers less than 1000 gross registered tons were dropped. Gross registered tonnage is the only statistic available in the dataset for size.

Figure 1 shows the distribution of HI values by size of shipment between 2015 and 2019. The data indicate that between 2015 and 2019 the volume of non-Jones Act shipments (the area under the blue curve) is both larger and carried on routes that are substantially more competitive (have lower HI values) than shipments along routes where US carriers are protected from global competition by the Jones Act (the area under the red curve). While the effects of the Jones Act differ by region within the United States, in every region (see the figure below for select regions) Jones Act routes are substantially less competitive than routes open to international competition.



Note: Graph shows the Herfindahl Index for all state to state and country to state routes arriving in US ports between 2015 and 2019, organized by each group of states, called Figure 2. Source: National Ballast Information Clearinghouse, https://nbic.si.edu/ Note: Graph shows the Herfindahl Index for all state to state and country to state routes arriving in US ports between 2015 and 2019, organized by each group of states, called PADD’s by the Energy Information Authority. These routes were weighted by the gross registered tonnage serving them across all trips. The Herfindahl Index is computed linking tankers by IMO number and flag or registry. The full dataset includes arrivals of tankers in 33 coastal states. Foreign flagged ships moving between US points, routes with only one voyage over the sample, and tankers less than 1000 gross registered tons were dropped. PADD 2, showing the Great Lakes is not shown due to its size and PADD 4 consists of only inland states, also not shown. Gross registered tonnage is the only statistic available in the dataset for size.

Data from the Energy Information Agency show that Jones Act coastal routes between the Gulf States and the Eastern Seaboard handle the largest volumes of domestic oil shipments. New England particularly has a high level of market concentration on Jones Act routes. No natural gas is ever carried on these routes because the US fleet has no liquid natural gas tanker eligible for Jones Act shipments.

Thus access to New England and other major domestic markets for Gulf-based US oil and natural gas companies is heavily constrained by the Jones Act. Because of a lack of capacity and unnecessarily high transport costs, the Jones Act makes foreign imports much more attractive in those markets. In the West, Jones Act routes are also far less competitive, especially on routes that carry higher volume shipments. The higher costs affect shipments of oil from Alaska to California, Oregon, and Washington — and from the entire West Coast to Hawaii. It also opens markets to foreign sources.

In 2019, the US imported over 2.4 billion barrels of crude, sourcing almost 24 percent of that from OPEC and Russia. Notwithstanding the current dramatic decline in the demand for oil, those numbers may well increase. At a time when US energy companies face unprecedented financial challenges, the Jones Act presents an additional barrier to domestic sales. By ending or suspending the Jones Act, Congress and the White House could help the US oil and natural gas industry cut their costs, improve their access to major US markets, and help them maintain production and jobs for US workers at almost no cost to the taxpayer.

