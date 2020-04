Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 20:37 Hits: 3

The emergency relief CARES act that Congress passed and President Trump signed in late March will end up costing the government $1.76 trillion, according to a preliminary estimate from the Congressional Budget Office.That figure is significantly...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/economy/493218-cbo-projects-cares-act-will-cost-176-trillion-not-22-trillion