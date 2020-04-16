Difficult steps are ahead in the COVID recovery

Articles

A chilling article on unemployment this week in The Wall Street Journal is entitled, “A Second Round of Coronavirus Layoffs Has Begun. Few Are Safe.” What distinguishes the second round from the first is the types of businesses and other organizations that are being affected. When bars, restaurants, and retail outlets closed, the first impacts were felt among people who had front-line, customer-facing roles. The second wave is reaching much deeper into the economy, hitting business services that are typically more insulated from economic downturns.

Oxford Economics, a UK-based employment forecasting firm, projects that the April unemployment report will find around 3.6 million attorneys, consultants, architects, and advertising professionals among those who have lost their jobs. Another 1.5 million non-essential health sector workers will also join the unemployment line. The much-vaunted high tech sector is feeling the squeeze, too, driven by a stalling out of business orders for new and upgraded websites and other technology. Even state and local government employees are being laid-off and furloughed as tax revenues dry up.

Nick Pena talks on his phone during an interview with Reuters about the problems with the unemployment claims system, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Miami, Florida, U.S. April 13, 2020. Picture taken April 13, 2020. REUTERS/Marco Bello

We chose the economic shutdown as less painful than even more widespread infection and death — and as a way of protecting our human capital and health care system. This strategy has been, more or less, successful as compared to what might have befallen the country. But it was and is increasingly painful. In the coming weeks, we’ll be seeing the economic costs of these moves pile up. As new infections level off and begin to decline, the burden of the argument over the right policy balance will shift to those in public health who favor a continued shutdown.

This the nub of the problem in the coming months: The health and economic problems are conjoined, are affecting every sector, and will be at different stages in different parts of the country. It makes no sense to attempt to solve such intricate challenges at the federal level by simply “declaring” that the economy is open. Governors and mayors, working closely with state and local health authorities, industries, and businesses, are best positioned to understand the challenges and trade-offs associated with restarting their economies. They will also be the ones who have to test, trace, and extinguish local outbreaks of COVID-19 that will undoubtedly occur. The federal government can help by maintaining economic support programs during the difficult months ahead, pushing industry to increase production of personal protective equipment that would make it safer for workers to resume their jobs, and finally getting testing resources into the field to support monitoring. Our state and local leaders are going to be in a tight spot, and they deserve all the help we can give them as they make the most difficult decisions of the COVID recovery.

