Gloomy coronavirus forecasts ignore American innovative genius

“Technology” and “innovation” aren’t magic words. And saying we need to “science the s—” out of the coronavirus pandemic (to paraphrase a quote from the 2015 film “The Martian”) isn’t some modern incantation. Doing things in a better way or a totally new way is how we solve problems. It’s how we make the future we want.

Of course, it’s easier to make forecasts if you assume none of that stuff is going to happen. That tomorrow will be pretty much the same as today. But such forecasts will miss a lot. A vibrant and open democratic capitalist society will have a powerful, bottom-up reaction function. In today’s Wall Street Journal, a Greg Ip piece includes this great quote from Northwestern University economic historian Joel Mokyr: “We have this huge reservoir of creative energy spread around the economy. When you have an event like this all of a sudden, everyone says, ‘Oh wow let’s look at this problem let’s see what I can do to solve it.’”

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, who heads the government’s coronavirus task force, is seen during a tour of 3M’s Innovation Center at the 3M company headquarters in Maplewood, Minnesota, U.S. March 5, 2020. REUTERS/Nick Pfosi

Among the examples cited by Ip: True Value hardware retooling a paint factory to make hand sanitizer. GM teaming up with Ventec Life Systems tomanufacture ventilators. Biotech company Moderna already running human trials on a vaccine, just two months after the COVID-19 genome was sequenced.

Or take the problem of delivering adequate virus testing. Cascading economic damage may well force a soon-rather-than-later thawing of the US economy without anything close to an optimal level of testing. Frequent testing of a good slice of the American public would be great, but right now we’re nowhere close. And it’s not just a logistics issue. It seems clear we need a better test than the current one where a long cotton swab is inserted deep into the nasal cavity.

But maybe American innovators will accomplish what government has so far failed to do. OneZero biotech reporter Emily Mullins writes how scientists in the private sector “are racing to develop new coronavirus tests that could be done much faster and with less equipment.” Some could be as simple as at-home pregnancy tests. (Government’s role would come in the form of fast FDA authorization, investment, and coordination to quickly get this better test to the public.) One example:

To make even faster and simpler tests for Covid-19, some scientists are turning to the gene-editing technique CRISPR. Two companies on opposite coasts, San Francisco-based Mammoth Biosciences and Sherlock Biosciences in Cambridge, Massachusetts, are harnessing CRISPR’s ability to find and cut a specific sequence of genetic material in a rapid, paper-based test. Both companies’ tests use a protein to look for the presence of SARS-CoV-2’s genetic material in a patient sample. If there’s a match, the protein binds to the genetic sequence and gives off a signal that causes a paper strip to change color. The readout takes about 30 to 45 minutes using minimal lab equipment. And the materials to make the tests are incredibly cheap. They could be produced for less than a dollar per test, says James Broughton, research lead at Mammoth Biosciences.

And even if all these potential testing advances don’t come to fruition in a few months, the effort won’t be wasted. There will likely be additional waves of this coronavirus, not to mention future outbreaks of new pathogens. As I wrote yesterday, Vannevar Bush, the head of the government’s military research agency during World War II, would first evaluate research proposals by asking, “Will it help win a war — this war?” For this conflict, we probably need research help for both.

