The only victim of voting by mail is the coronavirus

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 18:21 Hits: 4

In a new working paper, a group of Stanford political scientists (Daniel Thompson, Jesse Yoder, Jennifer Wu, and Andrew Hall) provides enlightening new evidence of the effect of introducing voting by mail on turnout, the composition of the electorate, and election results. In short: Voting by mail raises turnout somewhat, but not in a way that really helps either party.

Workers empty a carton of ballots from a drop box to prepare them for the mail sorting machine during the presidential primary at King County Elections ballot processing center in Renton, Washington, U.S. March 10, 2020. REUTERS/Lindsey Wasson

The researchers focus on the roll-out of vote-by-mail in California, Utah, and Washington, three states that have introduced universal mail-in ballot programs on a gradual, county-by-county basis. Oregon, Colorado, and Hawaii, the other states with mail-in voting systems, made statewide switches — this makes it hard to identify the effects of the switch beyond a simple pre-post comparison between two elections in which many other factors may have changed. What the gradual changes in California, Utah, and Washington allow for is a comparison of within-county changes across counties. The advantage of this approach is that we can compare the deployment of different election procedures in the same state and in the same election year. Counties that adopt mail-in voting first may be trending in a different direction from the rest of the state, but this setup allows us to control for such county-level trends as well.

The results produced by this approach suggest a small but real increase in overall turnout — of a little over 2 percent — but the composition of the electorate doesn’t appear to budge. The paper’s most precise estimates suggest a statistically (and electorally) insignificant 0.1 percent increase in the share of registered Democrats. The Democratic vote share appears to increase somewhat when we do not control for county-level trends but barely increases when we do adjust, suggesting that the selection effect discussed earlier may be at work here. Regardless, even the largest estimates here are swamped by the actual changes we have seen over the past twenty years in the three states involved here.

As I have argued elsewhere, Congress needs to provide funding to the states so they can build up the required infrastructure to carry out elections in the midst of resurgent pandemic and avoid situations like what we saw last week in Wisconsin. This research will hopefully help address concerns on both sides of the aisle that such preparations are intrinsically advantageous to the other side.

The post The only victim of voting by mail is the coronavirus appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/the-only-victim-of-voting-by-mail-is-the-coronavirus/