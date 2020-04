Articles

Category: Economy Published on Thursday, 16 April 2020 02:58 Hits: 7

Rep. Chris Pappas (D-N.H.) is calling for federal assistance to be made available to local chambers of commerce, arguing that helping chambers remain financially solvent amid the coronavirus pandemic will play a critical role in helping businesses...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/493075-dem-rep-pushes-for-eligibility-for-coronavirus-lending-programs-to-be-extended