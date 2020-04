Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 12:50 Hits: 4

Retail sales dove nearly 9 percent last month, more than expected and another sign that the coronavirus is taking a big toll on the U.S. economy.A preliminary report for March from the Commerce Department showed sales drop 8.7 percent in March as...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492879-retail-sales-plunge-87-percent-in-march-biggest-drop-on-record