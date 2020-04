Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020

Markets plunged Wednesday morning following news that retail sales suffered a record drop in March and President Trump announced plans to defund the World Health Organization.The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 500 points, or 2.1 percent,...

