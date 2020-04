Articles

Category: Economy Published on Wednesday, 15 April 2020 14:17 Hits: 4

The IRS on Wednesday launched a web tool designed to help people get their coronavirus relief payments faster.The new tool, called Get My Payment, allows taxpayers to give the agency their direct deposit information if they didn't...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492900-irs-launches-web-tool-aimed-at-helping-people-get-their-coronavirus-rebates