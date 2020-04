Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 20:17 Hits: 0

The stock market closed down Monday after a tumultuous session that saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall as much as 2.5 percent.The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.6 points, closing 1.4 percent down Monday, after...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492567-stocks-close-down-after-tumultuous-session