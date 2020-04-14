5 questions for Dietrich Vollrath on stagnation and ‘fully grown’ economies

Articles

Economists and pundits have a number of explanations for the slowdown of economic growth in the United States over the past couple of decades, many of which involve specific policy errors. But Dietrich Vollrath has a different explanation which focuses on long-term factors that are either inevitable or beneficial, which he took the time to explain on a recent episode of Political Economy.

Dietrich is a professor of economics and the chair of the Department of Economics at the University of Houston. He’s the author of the recently released Fully Grown: Why a Stagnant Economy is a Sign of Success.

Below is an abbreviated transcript of our conversation. You can read our full discussion here.

Pethokoukis: You cite falling birth rates as one main driver of the productivity slowdown in your book. Do these falling rates mean an older, less risk-averse society? Do they make us less innovative or entrepreneurial?

Vollrath: This is happening across the entire developed world, to a greater or lesser extent. For instance, Italy and other Eastern European countries have experienced the growth slowdown more severely because they’ve had very few kids in the last 20 to 30 years.

We now have an aging society now where we don’t have a ton of kids, and we’re comparing our growth rates to those in the middle of the 20th century, when we had tons of kids and they all entered the labor market.

Does becoming a relatively old society change how or what we innovate? Are we at the stage where an older, more complacent population is satisfied with the current provision of goods? That’s a possibility.

Beyond that, maybe the slow pace of population growth literally means the number of people that are going to work in labs and become engineers just won’t grow very quickly. In that case, the scale of ideas we come up with doesn’t grow as fast, to the detriment of overall productivity.

How has our transition to a more service-based economy contributed to the growth slowdown?

We see this across countries and over time. As we get better and better at making goods, we buy more of them, but not nearly so much that the spending on it keeps up. So when goods get cheaper, we spend those savings on services. We buy more and more services as we get better at producing goods.

One thing about services: Their productivity growth tends to be a slow relative to productivity growth in goods. So our spending patterns — our choices about how to spend the savings from cheaper goods — are having consequences for productivity growth.

That’s a good example of how the slowdown is a consequence of past success. We got really rich and really good at making things, and we use that to buy ourselves a package of economic output that just doesn’t promote rapid productivity growth.

So when I see historically weak productivity numbers, should I really be concerned if they’re just reflecting a transition to a different kind of economy?

I think you’re right to be concerned about weak productivity growth, because that is fundamentally what drives economic well–being. So if it is falling, I think you’re totally right that we should be looking at it and think about why that’s happening. I would argue productivity growth will be slower in the long run, because the shift to the service sector work inherently tends to have relatively low productivity growth.

Let’s say we replace every checkout person at every Home Depot with a robot tomorrow, so now it’s cheaper to go to Home Depot and the grocery store. The question is: Do you spend the same amount of money on goods anyway? Or are you going to spend those savings on taking a class or an extra vacation?

That said, I don’t think we’re doomed to have slow productivity growth in services. In 10 years, someone could have massively great ideas on how to maximize productivity in certain service activities, leading to a huge boom. That would be awesome. But we haven’t witnessed stuff like that in the past.

Are there reported “villains” in this growth slowdown that, when we take a second look, really don’t seem so villainous?

The natural suspects here are government — in terms of taxation, regulation, trade (particularly with China), or possibly inequality. Even if more regulation is causing industries to not innovate quite as fast, those effects aren’t the major reason — or even a significant portion of — why the growth rate fell by over a percentage point per year from the 20th to the 21st century.

What would you want policymakers to take away from your book?

I don’t have a five-point plan, but I would suggest the growth rate itself should become less of the end goal or purpose of policy. We should worry less about whether this “Policy A” will have an effect on the growth rate or not, partly because “Policy A” probably has a very tiny effect on the growth rate anyway. The growth rate is driven by more long-run, systematic changes in demographics and shift in services that your policy won’t change.

So maybe take some of the focus off worrying about what the growth rate effects are, and worry more about the other aspects of it: The distributional aspects of it, or the fairness aspects of it, or maybe you’re trying to accomplish some other policy perspective that has nothing to do with economics. Maybe worry less about the growth effects, because they probably are small.

