How ‘knowing what we don’t know’ should inform coronavirus policy

As the world fights COVID-19, politicians and policymakers are making important, life-changing decisions on health, trade, economics, and social policies daily. Almost always, these decisions must be made without the comfort of complete, accurate, and up-to-date information or past experience for guidance. Furthermore, the effects of each decision are dynamically and systemically interconnected in ways where there is limited or imperfect understanding.

Is what you see all there is to know?

In a perfect world, the best strategy for decision making in the face of uncertainty is to wait (or pay) for more information. In the current crisis however, decisions have to be made immediately. Time for information gathering is a luxury that we cannot afford. Moreover, some information just cannot be acquired, no matter how much money is thrown at the problem. In these circumstances, it is vitally important that decision makers know what the information they do have is telling them, but also that they are aware of what they do not know. As economics Nobel Prize-winning psychologist Daniel Kahneman warns, falling for the trap of assuming that “what you see is all there is” (or WYSIATI) can lead to flawed decision-making.

Coronavirus policy

For example, consider the decision about how and when stringent lockdown provisions will be relaxed. Regardless of whether the objective is to eliminate the virus entirely (e.g. New Zealand), “flatten the curve” (e.g. the United States and the United Kingdom) or to build up “herd immunity,” amongst the population as a whole (the UK strategy prior to March 17), policymakers require information about the prevalence of the infection in the population. But where can that information be found?

Given strong World Health Organization endorsements to “test, test, test,” one might presume that data on the number of individuals testing positive for the disease and the number of tests done — along with the number of individuals who have died and recovered — would be definitive. These data are reported widely in most countries.

Is all information equal? Or reliable?

Relying solely on the raw data without understanding more about the tests risks the WYSIATI decision-making flaw. Testing procedures are not perfect. A positive test can mean that the person truly has been infected (a true positive). But it can also indicate a person who has not been infected has the virus (a false positive). Likewise, a negative result can indicate a true negative (the individual has not been infected) or a false negative (the individual has contracted the virus). Decision makers really need to know the sensitivity (the probability that a true positive will be correctly classified by the test) and the specificity (the probability that a true negative will be correctly classified) when interpreting data.

The standard coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 test has a sensitivity reportedly in the range of 45 to 70 percent. Of infected persons, between 30 and 55 percent will test positive on a first test. The specificity is much higher, so the probability of a negative test result for a negative person is high. For this reason, infection can be excluded only after a number of negative tests on the same patient. If policymakers consider only the number of positive tests when making their decisions, they risk underestimating the true number of people infected. This is recognized in part in New Zealand data identifying the infection rate. These data include both the number of positive tests recorded (confirmed cases) and the number of people who are testing negative but are still considered to be infected on the basis of the symptoms presented (probable cases).

Know your sample

A further consideration is whether tests are conducted on a random sample of the population or a subset of individuals suspected to have contracted the virus. In most countries, testing has focused on individuals who are exhibiting symptoms or were exposed to individuals likely to have the infection. Yet management policies require knowing the incidence of infection in the population generally. A high proportion of positive tests from a random sample of the population indicates a high prevalence in the community, suggesting a policy of isolating only those with no exposure or immunity and treating patients based exclusively on disease symptoms without further testing. Conversely, with low prevalence it might make more sense to attempt to isolate individual cases but let the rest of the population continue normal activities.

As politicians and policymakers make important decisions about how to tackle coronavirus, it is our duty to consider how well they take account of what they do not or cannot know. When the time comes to hold them to account, we too should not make the mistake of assuming what we see is all there is (or was) to know.

Petrus Potgieter is a professor in the Department of Decision Sciences at the University of South Africa and a research principal of The Institute for Technology and Network Economics (itne.eu).

