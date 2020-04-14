The International Monetary Fund’s coronavirus reality check

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Tuesday, 14 April 2020 20:46 Hits: 3

Anyone doubting the severity and the breadth of the economic damage that the coronavirus epidemic is wreaking on the global economy might want to take a careful look at the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) latest revisions to its World Economic Outlook.

The IMF is now anticipating that all parts of the global economy will experience in 2020 a much deeper economic setback than they did in the Great Financial Crisis of 2009. The IMF is also anticipating that even if the global economy bounces back in 2021, the world economy will have suffered a staggering US$9 trillion output loss relative to what would have occurred in the absence of the coronavirus epidemic lockdown.

In the IMF’s baseline scenario, both the US and the Eurozone will effectively lose two years of economic growth. In the case of the US, GDP is projected to decline by almost 6 percent in 2020 before bouncing back by 4 ¾ percent in 2021. Meanwhile the slump in Eurozone output is expected to be 7 ½ percent in 2020, which would be followed by a 4 ¾ percent bounce in 2021.

The IMF recognizes that, as bleak as its baseline forecast is, matters could get worse if the current round of lockdowns needs to be extended or if we were to get further waves of the epidemic. In that event, the slumps in the US and world economies would be even deeper than the IMF’s baseline forecast.

There is something else the IMF should have recognized: If its forecast of the depth of the 2020 US and world economic slump proves to be correct, a dark cloud will be cast on the prospects for a V-shaped type of economic recovery that it is now forecasting for 2021. With a very deep slump in 2020, one would have thought that we should be bracing ourselves for another round of the European sovereign debt crisis and a new wave of emerging market debt defaults. That in turn would constitute a strong headwind for any V-shaped recovery in 2021.

