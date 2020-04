Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 21:22 Hits: 4

New York Times columnist Paul Krugman said Monday that it would be "crazy" for the U.S. economy to be safely reopened in a matter of weeks.In an interview with CNN, Krugman warned that the U.S. has not yet reduced the coronavirus's spread...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/492585-paul-krugman-crazy-to-reopen-economy-in-the-next-few-weeks