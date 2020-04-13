A misguided oil market cartelization deal that will go unrewarded

Articles

Category: Economy Published on Monday, 13 April 2020 20:33 Hits: 4

It would be a vast understatement to say that the international oil market has proven unimpressed with the deal brokered over the weekend by the Trump administration to cut international oil production by almost 10 percent, as “committed” by 23 nations. Any reasonable assumption about demand conditions (“elasticities”) would lead one to predict that such a production cut would increase prices by 10 percent at a minimum. But futures prices for Brent crude oil moved barely at all: $31.48 on Friday, $32.02 on Sunday, and $31.75 on Monday. Prices increased sharply in early April as the Russians and the Saudis began discussions to end their price war, but that has nothing to do with the new deal.

This outcome was wholly predictable, for three reasons. First, a substantial part of the recent collapse in global oil prices has been caused by a sharp decline in demand conditions attendant upon the COVID-19 pandemic, which production cuts can ameliorate only to a small degree.

Via Twenty20

Second, the deal is a blatant effort to cartelize the international oil sector, but the larger the number of participating nations, the greater the incentives for any given one to produce more than its quota. Precisely how are the various promises of reduced output and higher prices to be enforced? There are numerous ways to shave prices without formally cutting them — more lenient credit or payment terms, higher-quality blends of oil delivered at the benchmark price, rebates in the form of foreign aid or subsidized sales of other goods and services, etc. And even if the larger-scale participants — Mexico, Russia, and Saudi Arabia — keep their production/price promises, other producers will find ways to increase their sales in the global oil market.

Third, it is inevitable that some substantial part of the agreed production cuts will be responses to the lower prices caused by the COVID-19 decline in demand conditions — responses that would be observed with or without a deal. In economics jargon, such an adjustment in response to a change in demand conditions is a movement along the supply curve; it does not affect the price. This is almost certainly the case for the cut of 300,000 barrels per day (out of about 12 million b/d) pledged by the US. The deal instead is an attempt to shift the entire supply curve in such a way as to increase prices. Because US oil production almost entirely is a market-driven process of decisionmaking by private firms, the federal government cannot mandate such production cuts in more than trivial ways, and only Texas (through its Railroad Commission) can implement production quotas, and only in that state. And the implementation even of those hypothetical cuts would prove far more difficult as an administrative matter than many assume.

So the sought-after increase in oil prices will not come to pass, but the adverse longer-term effects of this cartelization “deal” will be very real. Precisely what principles will government officials and those oil-sector producers in support of the deal (many oppose it) invoke in future support of the market allocation of resources? The industries harmed by the artificial increase in crude-oil prices will demand that government find a way to shield them from harm, which means that the weight of political favoritism will increase relative to that of efficiency improvement. How will the US ever criticize again the market manipulation practices of the Saudis narrowly and OPEC more generally?

The trivial price effect of this deal will strengthen demands for import restrictions, through either a tariff or an import quota. If a tariff is imposed, the revenues will be spent, creating political pressures to make the tariff permanent. A quota limitation on imports of foreign crude oil and refined products, seemingly straightforward, in reality would engender massive distortions and regulatory complications, as demonstrated by the 1959-1973 US quotas on oil imports. Have we already forgotten the Brownsville U-Turn?

Such are the fruits of government meddling. The Trump administration may sincerely believe that it is doing good for the US oil patch, but the inevitable collapse of this deal will yield even more pain for the crude oil sector over the longer term.

The post A misguided oil market cartelization deal that will go unrewarded appeared first on American Enterprise Institute - AEI.

Read more https://www.aei.org/economics/a-misguided-oil-market-cartelization-deal-that-will-go-unrewarded/