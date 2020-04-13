COVID-19 provides evidence that tech companies lack market power

Articles

Monday, 13 April 2020

Could one of the casualties of COVID-19 be the myth that market share means market power? Probably not. But the economic lessons from the pandemic should at least cause myth adherents to question their faith.

The market-share-equals-market-power (ms = mp) myth has been around almost as long as people have talked about market power, but only almost. Adam Smith and John Stuart Mill, two of the intellectual founders of modern economics, wrote about market power, but did not fall for the ms = mp fallacy. Journalists and some politicians picked up and perpetuated the myth in the late 1800s. Eventually, leaders in the legal profession, most notably Justice Louis Brandeis in the early 1900s, embraced it, causing ms = mp to become part of antitrust lore.

Economic studies of market power quickly refuted ms = mp after Brandeis embraced it, but the myth has staying power. Why? Simplicity and convenience may explain its persistence: People’s minds tilt towards simple ideas. Cognitive biases probably help: The availability cascade leads people to believe something if it is repeated enough times, and journalists say ms = mp quite often. The irrational fear megalophobia — a fear of large things — probably plays a role, as evidenced by its use to market the myth: See, for example, Columbia law professor Tim Wu’s article “Be Afraid of Economic ‘Bigness.’ Be Very Afraid.”

How are the economic lessons from the pandemic refuting the myth? Tech companies are growing rapidly because they provide something customers want during the lockdown, namely internet service, social media, search, collaboration tools, and online entertainment. These companies’ sizes and market shares are entirely customer driven. If customers cause the growth, then the customers, not the companies, have the power.

What kinds of tech growth are customers driving? My AEI colleague Bret Swanson explains:

By now, many of the early-pandemic metrics of internet robustness are familiar. Zoom zoomed from 10 million daily users to 200 million. Microsoft Teams jumped from 32 million to 44 million. Comcast, a good proxy for residential broadband, said its average peak traffic is up 32 percent. The US movie box office may be down 100 percent from 2019, yet Netflix stock is near all-time highs.

Another AEI colleague, Shane Tews, provides further evidence in her new podcast:

Comcast said they were up 34 percent last week, and they’re expecting that to continue. We’re seeing a lot of difference in Wi-Fi calling and VPN usage. So Wi-Fi calling for AT&T I think was up about 67 percent on average by Saturday, and consumer voice is up about 63 percent.

Everywhere we look, we see customers choosing to use more tech services. And the tech industry is responding, sometimes with hits and sometimes with misses. As Tews explains, Zoom has made privacy and security blunders, leading the FBI to issue a warning about using the service. Customers are responding to Zoom’s problems: Some schools are dropping Zoom, and NASA, Google, and SpaceX have banned employees from using the service.

So the evidence is clear that customer choice is determining the sizes of tech businesses, in both absolute and relative terms. Surely this convinces the ms = mp faithful, right? Sadly, no: Some are stating that Zoom’s growth means market power. Others see Amazon’s growth as market power. They want to sit in judgment over customers’ choices to use Amazon Web Services and over how Amazon is prioritizing household and medical supplies. And others still are looking forward to renewing their calls for increased government control of tech once the pandemic subsides.

Even though the evidence that points to the intellectual bankruptcy of ms = mp is clear, at least some adherents are undeterred. Nevertheless the evidence should be gathered and carefully analyzed as it will be useful in future scholarly debates and legal proceedings.

