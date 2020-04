Articles

Category: Economy Published on Sunday, 12 April 2020

A top pork producer in the country is shutting down its South Dakota plant indefinitely because of the pandemic, the company announced Sunday.Smithfield Foods is shutting down its Sioux Falls, S.D. facility, one of the largest pork processing...

