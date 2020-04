Articles

Category: Economy Published on Saturday, 11 April 2020 13:09 Hits: 4

Delays were reported Saturday after China began requiring additional inspections on exported medical supplies amid the coronavirus pandemic.The Chinese government issued a new order Friday adding 11 products to a list of items requiring&...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/international/china/492331-delays-reported-after-china-expands-inspections-on